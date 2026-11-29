Jess Thorup is set to become new coach of Union Berlin

Jess Thorup has reached a full agreement to become the new head coach of 1. FC Union Berlin, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg

The 56-year-old Danish manager has allegedly signed a deal running until 2029. Thorup is scheduled to lead his first team training session on Tuesday, 1 December following an official presentation early in the week.

He will replace Swiss coach Mauro Lustrinelli, who was dismissed on Saturday evening, 28 November, after just 11 Bundesliga matches.

While Plettenberg reports the deal is signed and complete, Union Berlin has not yet issued its formal announcement.

The club sits 17th in the Bundesliga table (in the direct relegation zone) with just seven points from 11 games. Lustrinelli's dismissal followed a 2–1 away loss to Mainz 05, alongside management changes that will see managing director Horst Heldt depart at the end of the season.

Thorup is set to return to the Bundesliga, having previously managed FC Augsburg from October 2023 to May 2025. He was available after being dismissed by Belgian side KRC Genk earlier in November this year.