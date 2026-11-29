Bayer 04 Leverkusen recorded their fourth consecutive victory away at Borussia Dortmund in a sensational 2-1 comeback win to end Die Schwarzgelben’s unbeaten record in the Bundesliga this season, even if they remain top of the table thanks to results elsewhere.

Another slip-up from Bayern Munich, coupled with a draw earlier in the day between Freiburg and RB Leipzig, gave Dortmund the opportunity to open up daylight at the top of the standings, and they needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock.

Leverkusen’s Equi Fernandez surrendered the ball in midfield, allowing Felix Nmecha to romp forward and beat Aleix Garcia and Facundo Medina with quick feet before burying a right-footed strike into the far corner.

But they were unable to build on that lead, and the visitors seized control, with Ibrahim Maza’s thunderous effort flying just wide of the left post.

Leverkusen continued to dominate the play and chances as they desperately searched for parity. So often vital as Dortmund’s last barrier, Gregor Kobel saved Patrik Schick’s header, along with efforts from both Maza and Afonso Moreira in the following minutes.

Serhou Guirassy then took on a rare chance at the other end with a superb volley which rose just over the bar, before a marauding run from Jarell Quansah wasn’t matched by the finish the away side would have wanted.

Match momentum Flashscore

The visitors were quieter as the second half got underway, and required Mark Flekken to prevent Guirassy’s low effort from doubling the lead. But Leverkusen rallied and finally got their leveller with just over 20 minutes to play, with Schick rising to meet Garcia’s corner kick and heading into the corner for his 100th Bundesliga strike.

And it was no less than Die Werkself deserved when they completed the second-half turnaround, with Moussa Diaby’s cross deflected perfectly onto the head of Fernandez, who nodded inside the far post to send the away end into pandemonium.

The away side could easily have had another when Diaby failed to beat Kobel one-on-one, but the counter to that left them open at the other end where Flekken stopped Carney Chukwuemeka from making it 2-2.

Niko Kovac’s side couldn’t fashion any further chances, meaning Leverkusen cut the gap to the top to just two points. It’s a disappointing first league defeat of the season for Dortmund, who remain top but have scored fewer goals than all but two previous Bundesliga leaders after 11 matches of a season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)