Despite failing to keep a clean sheet in a 15th successive LaLiga away game, their worst such run in 24 years, Villarreal registered a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the Estadio Abanca Balaidos.

Celta suffered a disappointing midweek UEFA Europa League evening, losing at home to Bournemouth despite being a goal and a man up within 25 minutes. And they found themselves in trouble inside just 120 seconds, conceding a penalty when Javi Rueda handled the ball following Pape Gueye’s flick-on from a corner.

From the subsequent penalty, Georges Mikautadze slotted home to give the away side the lead as they looked to recover from their crumble after blowing a 2-0 lead before losing to Barcelona in their past LaLiga match. That, though, was all Villarreal managed in terms of shots on target before the break.

It was a tepid first half on the whole, but Celta were the more threatening side and, after Ferran Jutgla shot over, he stroked home from the edge of the box around the half-hour mark to level the scoreline, and it stayed level until the interval.

Match momentum Flashscore

The hosts started the second period on top, and Peter Gulacsi needed to be alert to get a strong hand to Rueda’s low, driven shot. However, Villarreal somehow found themselves ahead again shortly after, with just their second shot of any kind.

When you have a player with Mikautadze’s instinct, though, you don’t need to create a host of opportunities, and the Georgia international showed off his clinical finishing by delicately lifting over Ionut Radu.

That knocked the stuffing out of not only the Celta players, but their adoring faithful, too, and they struggled to put much pressure on their opponents in the aftermath. Hugo Alvarez worked Gulacsi with a free-kick from just outside the box, but while the Hungarian had to leap to get his hands to it, it was a save he would have expected.

Ultimately, that was as close as they came to a second equaliser, with Villarreal comfortable conserving their lead despite recent defensive woes on the road.

The result means they have now won three of their past five away matches and sees them move into the top half of the table.

Celta, meanwhile, see their five-game LaLiga unbeaten home run come to an end, while head coach Claudio Giraldez suffers the first home defeat of his career against Villarreal.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Georges Mikautadze (Villarreal)