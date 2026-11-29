Enzo Maresca said he was waiting for an apology from the referees' governing body after Manchester City were controversially denied a late penalty for Viktor Gyokeres's handball in Sunday's stormy 2-2 draw with title rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal striker Gyokeres blocked the ball with his hand in the final seconds of stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium, but Maresca was left fuming after VAR rejected City's penalty appeal.

The City boss was also angry that VAR allowed Jurrien Timber's 83rd-minute equaliser to stand despite City's appeal for handball against the Arsenal defender and a potential foul on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Adding to Maresca's misery, Timber was only on the pitch to score the equaliser after VAR opted not to send him off for pulling the hair of City winger Jeremy Doku in the first half.

City players surrounded referee John Brooks to vent their frustration at the final whistle, while Maresca stormed onto the pitch to join the protest.

Recalling the decision by referees' body Pro Ref to issue a formal apology to Manchester United after Erling Haaland's goal - which came after Enzo Fernandez was not ruled offside - in City's 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in September, Maresca demanded the same response over the contentious incidents at the Emirates.

"We're going to wait for them to apologise now, because if you remember after the Man Utd game, they apologised, and we'll see if they apologise," Maresca said.

"Today it's better if we just think about the performance and don't talk about the referee because to speak about the referee is very easy."

Bemoaning the litany of decisions that went against City in north London, Maresca said his side had been the victims of too many debatable calls by officials this season.

"Yeah, strange or unlucky decisions, we have been unlucky with the refereeing decisions in the last four or five games," he said.

"I still think of the penalty we should have had against Lewis Dunk of Brighton. I've never seen in 30 years, arms up, like dancing, I've never seen that, but no penalty.

"Today it's not just the penalty, it's the red card for the foul against Doku, it's the goal we conceded. So many things, but again, I think it's just a matter of unlucky decisions."

'It's a process'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tried to sidestep the controversy, insisting he did not have a clear view of the incidents.

"I haven't seen them, live in the game it is very difficult to assess the situation," he said.

"I was obviously super worried because there was no time left after that. And I hope the referee has made the right decision."

Maresca's fury was understandable after second-placed City were left trailing six points behind leaders Arsenal.

City are without a win in their last five top-flight games, leaving their title hopes in doubt while they await the decision on their appeal against the guilty verdict over breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Maresca has come under fire for City's struggles in recent weeks.

Insisting he needs time to revitalise City after replacing Pep Guardiola in the close season, Maresca said: "I think people are still thinking that Pep is here after 10 years, but it's a new manager, 50 percent of the squad are new players.

"It's a process and in four or five months you don't become consistent. It doesn't exist in football. It's PlayStation."

Arsenal are in a dip of their own after drawing their last three games in all competitions.

But Arteta was pleased with the way they fought back to stop City taking all three points.

"We made it too hectic. So many simple giveaways. That is something that is extremely dangerous. We got punished for that," he said.

"When you are twice down against City, with the experience and quality they have, it is remarkable to come back.

"The way we responded was outstanding. We caused them so many problems, probably more big chances than any other game that we have played against them."