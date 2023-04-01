AFC ban journalists who accosted Iraq coach Jesus Casas after Asian Cup exit

AFC ban journalists who accosted Iraq coach Jesus Casas after Asian Cup exit
Furious Iraqi journalists were seen shouting at Casas after Iraq's loss
Furious Iraqi journalists were seen shouting at Casas after Iraq's loss
Reuters
Journalists who disrupted Iraq coach Jesus Casas' (50) post-match press conference following Monday's Asian Cup last-16 defeat by Jordan have been banned from covering all AFC tournaments in the future, the confederation said on Tuesday.

Iraq were beaten 3-2 by Jordan in a game where Iraq striker and tournament top scorer Aymen Hussein was sent off late on for his goal celebrations.

The man advantage helped Jordan regain control when they were 2-1 down and they scored twice in stoppage time to eliminate Iraq and move into the quarter-finals.

At the post-match press conference, furious Iraqi journalists were seen shouting at Casas and more than a dozen stormed out while pointing fingers at the Spanish coach. Some were led away by officials when they approached the podium.

"The AFC strongly condemns any type of unruly and aggressive behaviour and takes a zero-tolerance stance against such actions," it said in a statement.

"(The AFC) have taken the swift decision to bar the responsible individuals from covering not only the AFC Asian Cup but also future AFC tournaments."

Iraq's football association said the journalists' actions were a "black mark in Iraqi media history."

"These events have no connection to the authentic Iraqi media that is known for its honourable positions," Iraq's FA said.

"We denounce the blatant and abhorrent behaviour that occurred against the coach, and we confirm that we have decided not to deal with these media personnel who seek to cause chaos in the future.

"We will follow legal methods to restore the coach's reputation and approach the relevant authorities to explain what happened."

The AFC also condemned the targeting of Iranian referee Alireza Faghani after his red card to Hussein changed the complexion of the game and resulted in abuse on social media.

Faghani, who was named AFC Referee of the Year in 2016 and 2018, is based in Australia.

Football Australia told media outlets that Faghani and his family will receive their support and that they are also working with law enforcement agencies.

"While the AFC does not comment on individual refereeing performances, we strongly condemn any form of threat, harassment, or disclosure of personal information targeting our referees, players, officials and all stakeholders," AFC added.

"Such behaviour goes against the spirit of fair play and respect that we promote within the Asian football community."

Mentions
FootballIraqJordanAsian Cup
