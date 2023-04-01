Disappointed Australia striker Jamie Maclaren reveals Asian Cup snub

Disappointed Australia striker Jamie Maclaren reveals Asian Cup snub
Reuters
Australia forward Jamie Maclaren (30) said on Thursday he was not part of Graham Arnold's Asian Cup plans and might contemplate international retirement.

The prolific Melbourne City striker confirmed his omission a day before the Socceroos squad is to be announced on Friday.

"Yeah, I’m not going," Maclaren told reporters.

"I’m a realist. I understand. I’ve had some niggling things bothering me at the moment. They still are."

The A-League's all-time top scorer has scored four goals in eight matches for City this season but has also been battling an ankle problem.

He came off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick in the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh just over a month ago.

"My last game for the national team was a hat-trick but I know my position under Arnie (Arnold), and it’s not a starter and I have to accept that," he said.

Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo, capped 45 times, announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday at the age of 31, saying he needed to "prioritise his body" to extend his soccer career.

Maclaren, who has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances for Australia, said he might also end up calling time on his international career.

"I don't think I’m a guaranteed selection in that Socceroo squad anyway," he said.

"You saw recently Massimo Luongo retired and who knows, in the next couple of months, maybe even discussions for myself.

"I don’t really know."

The 2015 champions Australia will bid for a second Asian Cup title at the January 12th-February 10th tournament in Qatar.

