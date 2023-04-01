Iran dump Syria out of Asian Cup on penalties to set up quarter-final with Japan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Iran dump Syria out of Asian Cup on penalties to set up quarter-final with Japan
Iran dump Syria out of Asian Cup on penalties to set up quarter-final with Japan
Iran celebrate their win
Iran celebrate their win
Reuters
Iran survived going down to 10 men to beat Syria 5-3 in a penalty shootout in the Asian Cup last-16 on Wednesday after the game ended 1-1 after extra time, setting up a tasty quarter-final clash with four-time champions Japan.

Syria's Fahd Youssef saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the shootout while Iran converted all their spot kicks, with skipper Ehsan Hajsafi netting the decisive one.

Hajsafi scores the winning penalty
Reuters

Iran were one of three teams to finish the group stage with maximum points and knockout stage debutants Syria had done well to contain them until they gifted their Middle Eastern counterparts a penalty in the first half.

Aiham Ousou deliberately barged into Mehdi Taremi without making any attempt to go for the ball and the Iranian striker stepped up to take the penalty, firing the spot kick into the bottom-right corner for his third goal of the tournament.

But Syria levelled when Pablo Sabbag came on as a substitute and immediately won a penalty when he beat the offside trap and was fouled by Beiranvand, with Omar Khribin calmly slotting it home to make it 1-1.

Things went from bad to worse for Iran when Taremi was sent off for a second yellow card. Having been booked for simulation earlier, Taremi fouled Alaa Al-Dali to earn another booking and reduce Iran to 10 men for the final minutes and extra time.

Iran will face Japan next
Reuters

However, Iran managed to hold on and take the game to penalties where they were unfazed by the pressure, extending coach Amir Ghalenoei's unbeaten run to 15 games since he took charge of Team Melli in March last year.

Mentions
FootballIranSyriaAsian Cup
Related Articles
South Korea and Saudi Arabia clash headlines Asian Cup last-16
Palestine seal historic Asian Cup last-16 spots with victory as Iran win Group C
Japan shock and South Korea wobble blow Asian Cup wide open as second round looms
Show more
Football
Pep Guardiola full of praise for Vincent Kompany after Manchester City beat Burnley
Transfer News LIVE: Forest confirm signing of Reyna, Juventus close in on Alcaraz
Updated
American Giovanni Reyna joins Nottingham Forest on loan from Dortmund
Kaiserslautern cruise into German Cup last four with 3-1 win at Hertha Berlin
Liverpool thump sorry Chelsea to strengthen Premier League lead
Atletico battle past Rayo Vallecano as Memphis Depay bags stoppage time winner
Italian striker Andrea Belotti joins Fiorentina on loan from Roma
Tottenham come from behind to win fiery affair against Brentford
Birthday boy Julian Alvarez bags brace as Man City stroll past Burnley
Barcelona edge past 10-man Osasuna as Vitor Roque scores first goal for club
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Forest confirm signing of Reyna, Juventus close in on Alcaraz
Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16
Napkin Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings