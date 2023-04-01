Jordan and Iraq claim opening wins at Asian Cup as Malaysia and Indonesia fall

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Jordan and Iraq claim opening wins at Asian Cup as Malaysia and Indonesia fall
Jordan and Iraq claim opening wins at Asian Cup as Malaysia and Indonesia fall
Jordan's Noor Al Rawabdeh (C) in action with Malaysia's Afiq Fazail and Arif Aiman
Jordan's Noor Al Rawabdeh (C) in action with Malaysia's Afiq Fazail and Arif Aiman
Reuters
Jordan crushed Malaysia 4-0 in the Asian Cup while Iraq cruised to a 3-1 win over Indonesia as the west Asian sides flexed their muscles in their respective group openers on Monday.

On a day where each match featured four goals, Jordan's thumping victory moved them to the top of Group E - above South Korea who beat Bahrain 3-1 earlier on Monday.

Jordan's Mahmoud Al-Mardi put his hand up for an early contender for goal of the tournament when the winger gave his side the lead with a shot from outside the box that floated over the keeper and into the top corner at the far post.

Musa Al-Taamari doubled their lead from the spot after a penalty was awarded for a foul on Yazan Al-Naimat following a VAR review while Al-Mardi made it 3-0 when he scored his second from a tap-in after being set up by Yazan Al-Naimat.

Al-Taamari grabbed his second when he lobbed the keeper in the 85th minute to complete the rout.

Like Malaysia, Indonesia were also making their return to the Asian Cup for the first time since 2007 and though the Southeast Asian side were able to hold their own against Iraq for 45 minutes, they ran out of gas in the second half.

Iraq's Mohanad Ali scored first when he was through on goal with just the keeper to beat but Marselino Ferdinan equalised after some fine work form Yakob Sayuri, who skipped a challenge and crossed the ball into the six-yard box for an easy goal.

However, Iraq burst Indonesia's bubble late in added time just before the interval when Osama Rashid scored from close range after the keeper spilled a save.

Substitute Aymen Hussein then won a header in the 75th minute and volleyed home from the edge of the six-yard box to make it 3-1.

Iraq are second in Group D behind four-times champions Japan, who beat Vietnam 4-2 on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballAsian CupIraqJordanIndonesiaMalaysiaBahrainSouth Korea
Related Articles
2023 Asian Cup in Qatar: All you need to know about fixtures and dates
Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying
Lee Kang-In double guides South Korea to opening Asian Cup win over Bahrain
Updated
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A
Updated
Angola ambush Algeria as Mabululu salvages point in sides' AFCON opener
Messi, Bonmati and Guardiola all win prizes at The Best FIFA Football Awards
Updated
Electric Atalanta romp past sorry Frosinone to move into Serie A's top five
Son Heung-Min demands South Korean 'commitment' in Asian Cup title quest
Empoli name Davide Nicola as new coach after sacking Aurelio Andreazzoli
Glasses raised as veteran coach Dick Advocaat takes charge of Curacao
Disappointing Cameroon come back but can only draw with 10-man Guinea
Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaching Premier League's financial rules
Updated
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema's future at Al Ittihad uncertain, Firmino linked with Chelsea
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings