South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Hwang Ui-jo in action for Norwich
Hwang Ui-jo in action for Norwich
AFP
Striker Hwang Ui-jo 1) has been suspended by South Korea seven weeks before the Asian Cup because of a police investigation into allegations he illegally filmed an ex-girlfriend.

The Norwich City forward is accused of filming a sexual encounter with the former partner on his phone without consent. He denies the allegation.

Hwang played for South Korea in two World Cup qualifiers this month, scoring a penalty against Singapore, but the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Tuesday suspended him pending the outcome of police investigations.

The 31-year-old remains able to play for English second-tier club Norwich and scored in a 3-2 defeat at Watford on Tuesday.

"Until a definitive conclusion is drawn, we have decided to exclude Hwang from the national team," a KFA statement said.

Lee Youn-nam, who heads the KFA's ethics committee, told reporters that national players must conduct themselves "with a high degree of morality and responsibility".

"Considering the fact that the player is being investigated as a suspect, it is difficult for him to carry out normal national team activities," Lee said.

"Football fans have high expectations for the national team, (so) we have deemed it inappropriate to select Hwang Ui-jo for the national team."

Hwang, who is on loan at Norwich from Nottingham Forest, has scored 19 goals in 62 appearances for South Korea.

Coach Jurgen Klinsmann said in a statement issued by the KFA: "I fully understand the current situation and will respect the decision of the Korea Football Association."

Klinsmann picked Hwang for recent World Cup qualifying wins over Singapore and China, after the police had begun their probe, and defended his decision at the time.

"There is always speculation," said the German World Cup winner after returning from the 3-0 win over China in Shenzhen last week.

"Until there's nothing proven... I don't believe it."

The Asian Cup kicks off in Qatar on January 12, with South Korea opening their campaign against Bahrain three days later.

Mentions
FootballAsian CupSouth KoreaHwang Ui-JoNorwichNottingham
Related Articles
Son on target as Klinsmann's South Korea thump Singapore in World Cup qualifier
Pitchside VAR screen a 'farce', says Everton's Sean Dyche after defeat to United
Haaland hits new record but Manchester City lose top spot to Arsenal
Show more
Football
Dortmund proved doubters wrong by escaping 'Group of Death', says Terzic
Guardiola praises 'fantastic player' Haaland after the striker breaks another record
Barcelona have shown 'winning mentality' in Champions League, says Xavi
'Group of death' delivers as PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan all stay in the hunt
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri
Man City come from behind to beat RB Leipzig and clinch top spot
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Cancelo and Felix send Barca past Porto to advance in Champions League
Dortmund dash past AC Milan to book Champions League knockout spot
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings