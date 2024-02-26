Bayern Munich appoint Max Eberl as sporting director months after Leipzig exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich appoint Max Eberl as sporting director months after Leipzig exit
Bayern Munich appoint Max Eberl as sporting director months after Leipzig exit
Max Eberl at Leipzig
Max Eberl at Leipzig
Reuters
Bayern Munich have appointed Max Eberl (50) as their new sporting director, months after he was sacked as RB Leipzig's managing director for sport.

Eberl, a former Bayern player, has joined on a contract till June 2027 and will take charge on March 1st, the club said on Monday.

He served as the director of sport at Borussia Monchengladbach for 14 years before joining Leipzig in 2022. Leipzig sacked him in September after media speculations linked him to a move to Bayern.

"Not only does he have decades of experience in football management, he also started playing soccer at FC Bayern and turned professional here," Herbert Hainer, chairman of Bayern's supervisory board, said in a statement.

"We are convinced that he will successfully shape the future of this club."

Eberl said he would approach his job with "a lot of respect and humility."

"I spent my entire childhood and youth at FC Bayern and in Munich, so it is something special for me to now return in a new role to the club where it all began," he added.

Bayern, who trail Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by eight points, visit Freiburg on Friday.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Harry Kane says Bayern will 'never give up' after vital win over Leipzig
'My bag's packed' jokes Tuchel after watching Bayern win on suitcase
Harry Kane comes up clutch as Bayern edge past Leipzig to remain in title race
Show more
Football
Jarrod Bowen bags hat-trick as West Ham brush aside Brentford
Girona march past Rayo Vallecano to stay within reach of leaders Real Madrid
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract
Relentless Roma continue fine form as Paulo Dybala nets stunning hat-trick against Torino
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League
Sweden appoint Jon Dahl Tomasson as first-ever foreign manager
Luton manager Edwards not worried about Everton's penalty reduction
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Sharpe confident his Man United side were better than the treble winners
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Updated
Most Read
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
PSG coach Luis Enrique says Kylian Mbappe will play 'when I want him'
Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture during Al Nassr win
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings