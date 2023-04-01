Flashscore Awards: Harry Kane crowned after his 57-metre strike

A record transfer and praise from all quarters, but the goal of the year is always a big story. Harry Kane's first season in the Bundesliga is certainly a special one.

With 33 goals in 22 games, it's fair to say that Kane exceeded expectations at the end of his first half-season. Flashscore's goal of the year was his 57-yard lob to give Bayern Munich a 5-0 lead against SV Darmstadt 98 on 28 October.

Thomas Müller found Kane after collecting the ball in his own half around 60 metres from the SV Darmstadt goal. He saw that goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen was waiting for the Bayern attack too far from his goal.

Kane didn't hesitate for long, picked up the ball and shot from a huge distance.

The trajectory of the ball arced like a bow - and lodged perfectly in the opposition net in a central position, Schuhen could do nothing.

Kane's dream shot symbolised many of the things that characterise the 30-year-old: game intelligence, vision, a nose for goal and near-perfect shooting technique.

"During the match, I always have an eye on where the opposing goalkeeper is. I had the ball in a perfect position, then I looked up and saw that he wasn't on the line," commented Kane on the goal.