Bayern Munich's Harry Kane 'can't wait' for first Bundesliga winter break

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane 'can't wait' for first Bundesliga winter break

Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane (R) and teammates celebrate with fans after their victory

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (30) said he "can't wait" for his first winter break after scoring the winner in his side's 2-1 away win at Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Kane scored Bayern's second after Jamal Musiala had opened the scoring, with Wolfsburg captain Max Arnold halving the deficit just before half-time.

The win took Bayern four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, although the Bavarians have a game in hand.

"I can't wait to be honest, I'm really looking forward to it" Kane said.

"It's been tough here without the family for these four months, without the kids and without the wife," he added.

Bayern Munich's German midfielder #42 Jamal Musiala (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates, Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane (C) and Bayern Munich's German-Serbian midfielder #45 Aleksandar Pavlovic (R) AFP

Kane moved to Bayern from childhood club Tottenham in August, with his family remaining in London.

The England captain has scored 25 goals in 22 matches in all competitions since making the move.

"It's just about spending some time with them, some quality time."

Kane had been living in a hotel room in his first few months in the Bavarian capital, before finding a house earlier in December.

"When we get back everyone will move to Germany, which will be nice as well."

Unlike the Premier League, German football takes a break each winter, with this season's vacation lasting more than three weeks.

"We're going somewhere hot, so we'll spend ten days and just enjoy that time," Kane said.

"I'm going to text all my mates in England a picture of me on the beach somewhere."