Kane and Musiala give Bayern Munich tight win over Wolfsburg

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Kane and Musiala give Bayern Munich tight win over Wolfsburg
Kane and Musiala give Bayern Munich tight win over Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich still remain seven points behind Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league
Bayern Munich still remain seven points behind Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the league
AFP
Bayern Munich kept pace with league leaders Bayer Leverkusen after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, extending their unbeaten Bundesliga run against the Wolves to 17 games in the process.

Mattias Svanberg almost scored a stunning opener for the hosts in the first five minutes after being played through one-on-one with Manuel Neuer, but shot straight at the Bayern keeper.

Thomas Tuchel’s side soon asserted their dominance in the contest though, as early chances fell to Kim Min-Jae and Harry Kane. Meanwhile, Leroy Sane was getting plenty of joy down the right-hand side, and his cross created havoc in the penalty area, before Raphael Guerreiro fired wide from the edge of the box.

It only seemed to be a matter of time before Die Roten would break the deadlock, and it was the classic combination of experience and youth that finally put the champions ahead.

After earlier heading against the bar, Thomas Muller provided a telling assist just past the half-hour mark, as Jamal Musiala marked becoming the youngest Bayern player to reach 100 Bundesliga appearances by nodding home from the veteran’s cross – his fifth goal of the season.

Their second goal came from a very familiar source, and Muller was once again instrumental, brilliantly laying the ball on a plate for Kane to rifle in an unstoppable long-range strike that swerved its way past an outstretched Koen Casteels.

But just when Bayern looked to be cruising into the break, Maximilian Arnold halved the deficit in first-half stoppage time with a left-footed strike – arguably as impressive as Kane’s – to bring the hosts back into the match.

Niko Kovac looked to reshuffle his pack with the introductions of Rogerio and Tiago Tomas early in the second half, and both had an early impact. 

Rogerio made a superb weaving run down the left flank and saw his subsequent strike saved by Neuer, before Tiago Tomás fired just wide on the follow-up. Guerreiro had a chance to restore Bayern’s two-goal advantage when his swerving strike was blocked after being picked out by Konrad Laimer.

The second half lacked the drama of the first, but that will be of little concern for Tuchel, who saw his side claim a third consecutive victory across all competitions. They remain four points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen with a game in hand, while Wolfsburg drop down a place into 10th, having won only one of their previous five games across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Wolfsburg - Bayern Munich player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichWolfsburg
Related Articles
Bayern's Kimmich and Goretzka doubtful for last league game of the year
Bayern Munich ease past Stuttgart as relentless Harry Kane bags brace
Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Show more
Football
Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis
Burkina Faso name squad for African Cup of Nations finals as injured Traore included
Liverpool stroll past West Ham to reach League Cup semi-finals
Mbappe shares birthday joy as PSG canter past Metz
Record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen dominate Bochum as Schick nets first-half hat-trick
Sergi Roberto nets late as Barcelona edge struggling Almeria in five-goal thriller
Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi eyes 'dream' win over rivals Crystal Palace
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to kick off 2024 MLS season on February 21st
EXCLUSIVE: Ternana boss Breda talks Mancini, facing Salernitana and celebrating Delio Rossi
Most Read
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
EXCLUSIVE: Union Berlin striker Kaufmann on the club's crisis & first-team opportunities

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings