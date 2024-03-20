Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to miss Germany friendlies with muscle strain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to miss Germany friendlies with muscle strain
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to miss Germany friendlies with muscle strain
Manuel Neuer is the Bayern Munich captain
Manuel Neuer is the Bayern Munich captain
Reuters
Germany will be without Manuel Neuer (37) for their upcoming friendly matches after the goalkeeper suffered a muscle strain in his left adductor while training with the national team, his club Bayern Munich said on Wednesday.

A timeline on the Bayern captain's return to action has not been provided by the Bundesliga side or the German national team.

Germany face France at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on March 23rd before hosting the Netherlands in Frankfurt on March 26th.

Bayern, 10 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the German top flight, host rivals Borussia Dortmund on March 30 before visiting Heidenheim on April 6th.

They travel to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 9th.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaNeuer ManuelBayern MunichGermany
Related Articles
Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France and Netherlands friendlies
Germany legend and World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dies aged 63
'Hungry' Bayern Munich turn focus to Lazio after Leverkusen league humbling
Show more
Football
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Updated
Newcastle defender Sven Botman ruled out for up to nine months
Wales lucky to have Ramsey in reserve for Euro playoff, says captain Davies
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Leite and Sesko in demand as Napoli and Juventus mull big changes
PSG's Lee Kang-In apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up
Liverpool appoint Bournemouth technical director Hughes as new sporting director
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Updated
Richarlison urges players to seek help for mental health issues
Real Madrid keeper Courtois undergoes successful surgery after meniscus tear
Most Read
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings