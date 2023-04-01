Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane sparkle as Bayern Munich cruise past Freiburg

Bayern Munich’s unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season continued as Thomas Tuchel’s men cruised to a 3-0 win over Freiburg at the Allianz Arena. The visitors suffered their 35th H2H defeat at the hands of the Rekordmeister - more than against any other side.

Bayern flattered to deceive in midweek, coming from behind to eventually beat Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.

There’d be no such struggles here, as they were straight onto the front foot and into the lead inside the opening 15 minutes. Kingsley Coman was the fortuitous goalscorer, as his mis-hit cross sailed over the goalkeeper and in off the far post - his first strike of the season.

Harry Kane saw two efforts drift narrowly wide as the hosts looked to double their advantage, but his misses wouldn’t prove costly as the in-form Leroy Sané struck his side’s second. After a mazy dribble towards the box, an intricate one-two with Kane saw Sané fire home and put breathing space between the sides.

The German had the ball in the net in exquisite fashion again before the interval, but the goal was chalked off for the most marginal of offsides.

The hosts were in cruise control of the contest before the break, and there was little change to the pattern of play after the restart. Clear-cut chances were harder to come by.

However, Coman did come close to doubling his personal tally with a fizzing curler that went over the bar. Bayern then saw a second goal ruled out as Mathys Tel’s close-range effort was disallowed for offside, before a Leon Goretzka rocket cannoned back off the post. 

A third would eventually arrive five minutes from time, as Coman’s effort took a wicked deflection off Philipp Lienhart on its way in to seal the most comfortable of victories.

It’s now five wins from seven in the Bundesliga for the defending champions, but due to the relentless pace set by Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart, they’re stranded in third ahead of the international break.

Freiburg remained in the top half, but it’s a second defeat in four days for Christian Streich’s men, both of which were accompanied by lacklustre performances as their winless run on the road in league matches extended to three.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

See a summary and stats from the match at Flashscore

