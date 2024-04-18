Arteta urges Arsenal to use Champions League 'pain' to fuel title quest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Arteta urges Arsenal to use Champions League 'pain' to fuel title quest
Arteta urges Arsenal to use Champions League 'pain' to fuel title quest
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Profimedia
Mikel Arteta (42) has urged Arsenal to use the "pain" of the Champions League quarter-final exit against Bayern Munich to fuel their Premier League title bid.

Arteta's side failed to clinch a first semi-final appearance since 2009 as Joshua Kimmich's second-half header gave Bayern a 1-0 second-leg win and a 3-2 aggregate success.

It was a bitter evening in Munich for Arteta and his players, who had dreamed of leading Arsenal to their maiden Champions League crown.

After a blistering run carried them to the top of the Premier League and into the Champions League last eight, Arsenal have endured a nightmare week.

They were below their best in the 2-2 first-leg draw with Bayern, then surrendered pole position in the Premier League after conceding two late goals in a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

After producing another underwhelming display in Germany, Arteta has to find a way to lift his team's shattered morale in time for a last push for the English title.

"We were very close, that is the reality. It's painful, but we have to learn from this. We had our moments, especially in the first half," Arteta said.

"The players gave their best, we didn't have that magical moment that we need in the competition.

"In the first leg, we conceded two avoidable goals, which had a significant impact on the draw.

"We were still alive when we arrived here. The margins are so fine. A mistake or a moment makes the difference."

After a lengthy absence from the Champions League, Arsenal largely acquitted themselves well.

'Still beautiful'

They won their group ahead of PSV Eindhoven, Lens and Sevilla before beating Porto on the penalties in the last 16.

But Arteta conceded a lack of experience in the latter stages of the competition proved a key factor against Bayern, six-time European champions who are perennial contenders for the trophy.

"We haven't been in this position for 14 years, we haven't played in the Champions League for seven years. There's a reason for that. Today's match will make us better," he said.

"I think we have the capacity and the quality to be in the semi-final. When you look historically, it took other clubs seven, eight or 10 years to do it in the Champions League.

"It's easy to praise the players and talk nice things when we win 10 in a row and one draw (in the Premier League)

"The moment is now to be behind them and be next to them."

Arsenal have little time to lick their wounds, with the title race approaching a gripping conclusion.

Arteta's side are in second place, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Third-placed Liverpool trail Arsenal on goal difference, with all three clubs having six games left.

With City playing Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, the Gunners have a chance to return to first place if they win at Wolves on Saturday.

Arteta has told his tired troops to embrace the opportunity to chase Arsenal's first Premier League crown in 20 years.

"What we have to play for (in the Premier League) is still beautiful. We have six games to go and we are two points behind City," he said.

"It's a very difficult schedule for everybody. We have to go through the pain tonight, and tomorrow get up and come with the same attitude that we came with here.

"I can guarantee you by tomorrow we're fully focused on Wolves and everybody is lifted."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePremier LeagueArsenalBayern Munich
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Ray Parlour on what Arsenal will be thinking following Aston Villa defeat
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Smith adamant Arsenal can't be bullied by Bayern in Champions League tie
Arsenal's 'good energy' fuels double bid as Bayern Munich test looms
Show more
Football
Barcelona fined 25,000 euros by UEFA for fans' racist behaviour in Paris
Complacency not to blame for end of Al Hilal's record winning run, says coach Jesus
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Gor Mahia vs Leopards: Who will take the bragging rights in Kenya's Mashemeji derby?
FA Cup replays to be scrapped from next season as part of agreement with Premier League
Silva penalty save down to pure luck, says Real Madrid keeper Lunin
Guardiola has no regrets after Manchester City's shootout loss to 'incredible' Real Madrid
Departing Bayern coach Tuchel feels great relief after win over Arsenal
Most Read
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings