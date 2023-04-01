Barcelona have shown 'winning mentality' in Champions League, says Xavi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Barcelona have shown 'winning mentality' in Champions League, says Xavi
Barcelona have shown 'winning mentality' in Champions League, says Xavi
Xavi's side came from behind to secure progression
Xavi's side came from behind to secure progression
Reuters
Barcelona manager Xavi said his side have shown a winning mentality in the Champions League after they sealed their return to the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition for the first time in three seasons on Tuesday.

Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix scored in each half to earn Barcelona a 2-1 comeback win at home against Porto that took the Group H leaders to 12 points from five matches.

A draw against already-eliminated Antwerp in their final group fixture will be enough to seal top spot.

"We needed this after two years," Xavi said. "We reacted well and displayed a winning mentality on several occasions.

"This was an important step in the right direction. It means a lot to the club.

"That's the first of our targets achieved in the Champions League. It has calmed us down and boosted our confidence, especially that of the players."

Tuesday's win comes on the heels of a disappointing 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, a result which saw them slip to fourth, four points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

"The feeling is of happiness and of doing things well. We are progressing. But I don't feel liberated, I feel happy," the Spaniard said.

"You never solve all the problems at Barcelona, but it's a day to congratulate the team and the club for advancing.

"There are many things to improve, of course. We have to be humble. We have done some things very well, others not so," said Xavi, adding that he hoped the victory would be a turning point.

Barca next host Atletico Madrid in the league on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBarcelona
Related Articles
Cancelo and Felix send Barca past Porto to advance in Champions League
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League
Boss Xavi calls on Barcelona fans for vital Champions League tie with Porto
Show more
Football
Dortmund proved doubters wrong by escaping 'Group of Death', says Terzic
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Guardiola praises 'fantastic player' Haaland after the striker breaks another record
'Group of death' delivers as PSG, Newcastle and AC Milan all stay in the hunt
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri
Man City come from behind to beat RB Leipzig and clinch top spot
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Dortmund dash past AC Milan to book Champions League knockout spot
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings