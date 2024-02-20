De Jong penalty rescues draw for PSV against Dortmund in Champions League knockouts

De Jong celebrates after putting away penalty
PSV Eindhoven had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in their first UEFA Champions League knockout round appearance in eight years, ensuring the last-16 tie remains on a knife-edge ahead of next month’s return leg in Germany.

Dortmund received a setback before they had even taken to the pitch at the Philips Stadion following the news that goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had picked up a muscle injury in the warm-up. Thrown into the side at short notice, Alexander Meyer would have been relieved to see Malik Tillman drag the ball harmlessly wide with the first meaningful chance of the contest.

The Bayern Munich loanee was subsequently made to rue that miss in the 24th minute when Donyell Malen found the breakthrough against his former employers.

The Dutchman neatly worked the space to fire the ball in off the woodwork with the aid of a slight deflection.

PSV’s frustrating first period continued when an unmarked Johan Bakayoko failed to hit the target from Ismael Saibari’s clipped cross, ensuring the visitors went into the break with a precious lead.

The hosts’ mood drastically improved following the referee’s decision to point to the spot for Mats Hummels' sliding challenge on Tillman after the restart however.

The Dortmund defender protested to no avail, as VAR supported Srdjan Jovanovic’s decision, resulting in Luuk de Jong finding the bottom corner to score his 28th goal of the season.

PSV - Dortmund match stats
StatsPerform

After being pushed against the ropes, Dortmund threatened to retake the lead just after the 70-minute mark, with Marius Wolf producing an improvised flick to force Walter Benitez to scramble across to his near post.

As the contest moved towards its conclusion, Peter Bosz’s side were determined to make full use of home advantage, as Sergino Dest drove inside from the left flank, before being denied by the resolute Meyer.

There was no way past Die Schwarzgelben's stand-in goalkeeper however, and PSV were forced to settle for a disappointing home draw which puts them on the back foot ahead of their visit to Signal Iduna Park for the return leg.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Read the match report here.

Malen match stats
StatsPerform
Mentions
FootballPSVDortmundChampions LeagueMalen Donyell
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic

