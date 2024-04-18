Harry Kane toasts 'fight and grind' as Bayern Munich wear Arsenal down

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Harry Kane toasts 'fight and grind' as Bayern Munich wear Arsenal down
Harry Kane toasts 'fight and grind' as Bayern Munich wear Arsenal down
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane applauds the fans
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane applauds the fans
AFP
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (30) toasted his side's willingness to "fight and grind" after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Arsenal sent them into the Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern's narrow win, thanks to a 63rd-minute header from Joshua Kimmich, gave Bayern a 3-2 aggregate win after a 2-2 draw in London in the first leg.

The hosts worked hard for the win which was in stark contrast to the free-flowing draw at the Emirates.

England captain Kane told TNT Sports: "It's an unbelievable win - it's been a tight season for us.

"We had to fight and grind and today was that. We knew we could make the difference with our own fans.

"It was what we expected, a tough game, a tight game and we got a great goal from Josh to make the difference."

Bayern's form in Europe is in stark contrast to that in the Bundesliga, where they are 16 points behind Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who last week won the title, breaking the Bavarians' 11-year streak in the process.

"Our expectation is to try and win the Champions League," added Kane.

"It's going to be a tough game in the semi whoever we play.

"There was maybe some tempo missing in the Bundesliga. That can't happen next season."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueKane HarryBayern MunichArsenal
Related Articles
'Great season' still possible for Bayern, says Harry Kane ahead of Arsenal clash
Harry Kane admits Bayern had to bounce back from Bundesliga failings
How Bayern have historically haunted Arsenal in the Champions League
Show more
Football
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Arteta urges Arsenal to use Champions League 'pain' to fuel title quest
Gor Mahia vs Leopards: Who will take the bragging rights in Kenya's Mashemeji derby?
FA Cup replays to be scrapped from next season as part of agreement with Premier League
Silva penalty save down to pure luck, says Real Madrid keeper Lunin
Guardiola has no regrets after Manchester City's shootout loss to 'incredible' Real Madrid
Departing Bayern coach Tuchel feels great relief after win over Arsenal
Danielle De Rossi to continue as Roma manager beyond the end of the season
Ancelotti proud as Real Madrid 'sacrifice everything' for revenge in Manchester
Most Read
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings