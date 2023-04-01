Lens secure spot in Europa League after dramatic victory over Sevilla

Lens will be in the Europa League after their win

Lens secured the point that they needed to finish third in UEFA Champions League Group B, following a dramatic 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Sevilla, earning the Blood and Gold a spot in the UEFA Europa League – which also deprived the visitors of the chance to win Europe’s second-tier competition this season for a record-extending eighth time.

In a raucous atmosphere at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens started nervously, as Kevin Danso misdirected a header behind for a corner, from which Sergio Ramos nodded wide. Midway through the first half, Nampalys Mendy was forced off with a hamstring injury, so Neil El Aynaoui took his place.

The contest had started to feel flat when visiting captain Ivan Rakitic woke everyone up with a piledriver that Brice Samba did brilliantly to tip over the bar, but from the resulting Rakitić delivery, Kike Salas’ flick-on evaded talisman Youssef En-Nesyri.

Despite Sevilla bossing possession and winning seven corners in the opening period, they still only mustered two efforts on target in that time.

Match stats Flashscore

Heading into this match, visiting manager Diego Alonso hadn’t beaten any top-flight opposition since he took the job in October (D5, L5), but he must have felt confident that his side would eventually end that winless run if they carried on playing on the front foot, especially with the knowledge that a victory would see them leapfrog Lens courtesy of H2H record.

Sevilla did hit the bar on 57 minutes through Adrià Pedrosa, but Lens made the breakthrough shortly afterwards, when Elye Wahi was released down the left and squared for the marauding Facundo Medina.

His backlift for a shot meant his left boot connected with the recovering Boubakary Soumaré, prompting referee Felix Zwayer to point to the spot. Despite protests, VAR saw nothing wrong with the decision, Przemyslaw Frankowski duly dispatching the spot-kick.

Frankowski celebrates his goal Profimedia

No doubt feeling aggrieved, Los Rojiblancos were unexpectedly awarded a penalty of their own, as Medina was deemed to have pulled En-Nesyri’s left arm from Rakitić’s cross.

Ramos was initially denied superbly by Samba, but Zwayer ordered a retake because the France international had strayed off his line. At the second attempt, the 37-year-old produced a wonderful panenka before being booked for catching Samba when retrieving the ball.

But at the death, Pedrosa was caught on the ball by Florian Sotoca, who found Angelo Fulgini deep into stoppage time for the substitute to finish with aplomb, meaning Lens can look forward to more European nights in a couple of months’ time, while Sevilla return to La Liga action against Getafe on Saturday.

Group B final standings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)

