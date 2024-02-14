PSG in commanding position after battling past spirited Real Sociedad

Paris Saint-Germain overcame a spirited effort from Real Sociedad to earn a 2-0 advantage in their UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 tie, as Les Parisiens aim to progress from this stage for just the third time in the last eight years.

Paris may be the city of love, but it was the lust for long-awaited UCL glory that took over Les Parisiens this Valentine’s Day.

They endured a shaky start with Andre Silva coming close 30 seconds into proceedings, although it wasn’t long until Kylian Mbappe was released for his first opportunity - even if he was denied by a strong Alex Remiro save.

The hosts still struggled to create while Takefusa Kubo found openings, beating Lucas Beraldo before firing into the side netting, then delivering a cross that Silva headed marginally wide from.

La Real looked the more confident side as the half-hour mark came and went, with a restlessness developing among the home faithful at the Parc des Princes while Marquinhos could be seen trying to get his team going.

PSG responded as Ousmane Dembele’s corner delivery was awkwardly tipped behind and Bradley Barcola’s instinctive header went off-target following Achraf Hakimi’s deflected shot, but Mikel Merino came the closest of anyone as his thunderous strike hit the crossbar on its way behind.

The visitors had done a good job of nullifying Mbappe, with one deflected shot bobbling harmlessly towards Remiro and another going into the side netting. However, they were unable to stop him from the ensuing corner with Hamari Traore off the pitch, as Marquinhos diverted Dembele’s corner delivery towards the talisman, who put his side ahead with an intelligent finish.

Remiro made a superb save to tip another Mbappe effort onto the crossbar, but he and La Real’s entire defence were left helpless as Barcola jinked his way into the box and poked home his first-ever UCL goal.

While Randal Kolo Muani sent an attempt of his own wide, PSG extended their unbeaten home record across all competitions to 14 matches and, more importantly, take an advantage to Anoeta Stadium. Sociedad, meanwhile, need a victory in March having gone winless in their last five competitive matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

