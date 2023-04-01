Rasmus Hojlund urges Manchester United to emerge stronger after torrid run of form

Rasmus Hojlund (20) says Manchester United must stick together if they are to emerge from a "tough period" after a chastening 3-2 Champions League defeat at home to Galatasaray.

United have lost four of their opening seven Premier League matches for the first time and are pointless after their first two Champions League group games.

They twice led against their Turkish opponents at Old Trafford on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from new Danish forward Hojlund, but they were pegged back and conceded a late winner.

"Of course it's not about the individual performance," said Hojlund. "It's about getting the three points and at the moment we're not doing good enough.

"We need to remember we can't let goals go in right after we score. We've had a few games now where they just score after we scored."

He added: "It's a tough period but we need to stick together and that's the only way we can get out of this period."

Hojlund's performance was one of the few positives for United on a bleak night at Old Trafford but their brittle defence cost them dearly as Mauro Icardi dinked home the winner to leave them with an uphill task to qualify from Group A.

"We need to get some points now if we want to play in the Champions League after the group stage," he said, with home and away matches to come against FC Copenhagen.

"I am looking forward to playing against them because it's a former club, my brothers are playing there, and I have a big heart for Copenhagen," he said.

"But now I play in Manchester United and we need to get some points out of them."