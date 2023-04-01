Roony steals the show as Neestrup declares 'the kid was born to score against Man Utd'

Manchester United twice took the lead but ended a crazy night in Copenhagen bottom of Group A as FC Copenhagen fought back to claim a legendary 4-3 victory.

“At some point the results will change for us. It will come," said a resilient sounding Erik ten Hag following another big blow to an already disappointing season. He did at least have a point as United for 20 minutes looked better than they have done for most of the season.

They played some quick attacking football from the get-go and were quickly rewarded when former Copenhagen player Rasmus Hojlund made it 1-0. Some players refrain from celebrating when scoring against former clubs but not Hojlund who enjoyed it so much he doubled the lead after 28 minutes.

“It was the best we've played all season," Ten Hag stated before bemoaning what followed next.

“So many decisions have gone against us this season. The first goal tonight is clearly offside, the second is never a handball," the Dutch manager said of the two quick goals which resulted in the home side levelling the score before half-time.

The turning point of the match had already taken place by then, though, with Marcus Rashford sent off after a VAR intervention. Up until his dismissal United was clearly the better side.

“It was not a red card, he went for the ball," Ten Hag said while Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup begged to differ.

“In real time I didn't even notice a foul but when you look at the replay, of course it is a red card," he countered.

For him, the real turning point of the match arrived when Bruno Fernandes made it 3-2 from a penalty following the third VAR intervention of the evening, this time spotting another dubious handball.

“I didn't like how we started the second half, but something changed when we went 3-2 down and this is what we are very good at. We never give up, we always come back," Neestrup explained of the sensational ending to the match which saw “The Lions" score twice inside the final 10 minutes to turn the game on its head.

Neestrup rejected feeling lucky after being handed a lifeline with United going down to 10 men after 42 minutes.

“I have sat here after the first three rounds and not talked about luck. It has been lack of quality that we haven't won. Tonight, perhaps we were not at our best but if you look at the four rounds as a whole, I think it is very deserved that we are now second in the group."

Homeboy Hojlund cut a disappointed figure in front of the Tv-cameras after the game stating the red card made life very difficult for the Red Devils, while also denying they should have done better to protect the lead. A point which Ten Hag also failed to acknowledge when asked whether giving up a 2-0 goal inside 12 minutes was perhaps down to poor game-management.

“Manchester City also had problems here last year when they went down to 10 men and they won the Champions League," said the Danish double goal-scorer who had his thunder stolen by 17-year old wonder boy Roony Bardghji.

“This kid actually thinks he's born to score the winner in games like these. I love his attitude," said Neestrup of the matchwinner. The win leaves Copenhagen in second place and Neestrup didn't hesitate to outline the target for the final two rounds.

“I said from the start our aim was to play European football after New Year, but that has changed now. We want to play Champions League after the New Year."

Before the game FC Copenhagen paid tribute to the team which beat Manchester United 1-0 back in 2006 and gave Copenhagen their first Champions League win. Some years from now the team that played tonight can surely look forward to a tribute of their own.