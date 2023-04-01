Simone Inzaghi proud of Inter side after Champions League final loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Simone Inzaghi proud of Inter side after Champions League final loss
Simone Inzaghi proud of Inter side after Champions League final loss
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi
Reuters
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi (47) expressed his pride at what his team had achieved even though they suffered a bitter 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Inzaghi's side lost the final after a second-half goal from Rodri (26), but Inzaghi remained upbeat after a tough season in which he came under heavy pressure before guiding his side to third place in Serie A as well as winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

"On a night like this, I can’t single players out who played below par. I said yesterday I would not change my players for anyone else, and tonight the world saw why," Inzaghi told Sky Sports Italia.

"They showed the whole world how well they stood up to Manchester City, a side that everyone knows has so much quality.

"I hugged my players one by one, as they were extraordinary, just as our fans were and deserved a different result, but I hope they were happy seeing the way the team played tonight."

Inzaghi has faced harsh criticism from fans and media.

"Both I and my players were attacked and admittedly we lost some games that we shouldn’t have lost, but I think we learned valuable lessons from those defeats," he said, pointing out that the team had won four trophies over the last two years.

"With this spirit, organisation and determination, I think we will be back here again in future," he added.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueInzaghi SimoneInterManchester City
Related Articles
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
City old boy Edin Dzeko caps career with unexpected Champions League final
Inter's Inzaghi praises Man City and Guardiola ahead of Champions League final
Show more
Football
Ederson is Manchester City's unlikely European hero after important saves
Champions League victory a life's work for emotional Jack Grealish
Guadiola believes Man City's Champions League win was 'written in the stars'
Reliable Rodri outshines stars to fulfil Manchester City's dream
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Updated
Aston Villa agree to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans
Transfer News LIVE: Villa sign Tielemans, PSG chasing Lucas Hernandez
Updated
Ronald Koeman and the Netherlands seeking to write history in Nations League
Former South Africa coach Clive Barker dies
Philippe Diallo elected new head of French football
Most Read
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Manchester City and Inter's roads to the Champions League final
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?