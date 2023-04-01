Thuram scores first Champions League goal for Inter to help edge victory over Benfica

Thuram celebrates scoring for Inter
Thuram celebrates scoring for Inter
Profimedia
Inter Milan claimed the first victory of their UEFA Champions League campaign after they edged out Benfica courtesy of Marcus Thuram’s (26) second-half strike. The result extends the Nerazzurri’s unbeaten record against the Portuguese champions to six competitive matches.

After losing to Inter in the quarter-final of last season’s Champions League, Benfica’s quest for revenge got off to an encouraging start, as Fredrik Aursnes forced Yann Sommer into early action with a near-post strike.

The hosts wasted little time in offering their own threat through Denzel Dumfries, who was unable to keep his right-footed shot on target after meeting a dropping ball inside the Benfica box.

In truth, Inter offered Anatoliy Trubin a relatively stress-free first half until Nicolo Barella tried his luck from range in the 43rd minute, with his driven strike drawing a fine save from the Benfica shot-stopper.

Following an underwhelming first period, Inter moved through the gears following the wise half-time words of Simone Inzaghi.

Dumfries headed wide after meeting Alessandro Bastoni’s lofted cross before Lautaro Martínez rattled the crossbar with the outside of his right boot. The Argentine, who netted four goals at the weekend, was left cursing his luck just moments later when his left-footed strike crashed against the near post.

While his strike partner was left frustrated, Thuram had no such trouble in finding the net. The French international was on hand to turn the ball home from Dumfries’ neat cut-back to give Inter a precious lead with his first Champions League goal for the club.

Despite scoring 10 times in eight appearances prior to the evening’s contest, a goal continued to elude Martinez, who was unable to capitalise on two golden chances in quick succession.

The Inter striker was denied by a last-ditch block from his compatriot Nicolas Otamendi, before he was thwarted just moments later by the onrushing Trubin.

Although Martinez was denied again in the closing stages, it proved to be inconsequential as Inter held firm to end Benfica’s 10-game unbeaten away run in the Champions League, keeping them level on points with Real Sociedad at the top of Group D.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

In the group's earlier game, Real Sociedad cruised to a 2-0 victory over RB Salzburg.

Group D standings
Flashscore
