Young stars Musiala and Saka duel for spotlight in Champions League clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Young stars Musiala and Saka duel for spotlight in Champions League clash
Young stars Musiala and Saka duel for spotlight in Champions League clash
Jamal Musiala and Bukayo Saka in the first leg
Jamal Musiala and Bukayo Saka in the first leg
AFP
Bayern and Arsenal will be counting on Jamal Musiala (21) and Bukayo Saka (22), two of the great talents of European football, respectively, on Wednesday in Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

At the end of an intense and spectacular first leg, which was full of twists and turns and ended in a 2-2 draw, everything remains to be done in this confrontation between the Munich side and the Londoners, who are neck and neck to challenge Manchester City or Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Having been ousted by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, Bayern now have only the Champions League to salvage their season. However, the six-time European champions have not reached the last four since their last triumph, against PSG in Lisbon at the end of August 2020. At the time, Jamal Musiala was still just 'Bambi', a nickname inherited from his youth.

The Stuttgart-born striker, who moved to England with his family as a child, has always flaunted his precociousness: in Chelsea's U18 team at 15, a Bayern player and captain of the England U17s (where he played alongside the current Gunners, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and striker Eddie Nketiah), a German international at 18.

Since then, he has become a bigger part of the Bavarians' game, ending the 2022/23 season with an 88th-minute goal in Cologne, helping them to an 11th consecutive German league title, enough to ensure his entry into the club's legend at just 20 years of age.

Hampered at the start of the season by injury, he had a big month in March with four goals and three assists in the league, and two assists for his country.

In the opposite camp, Saka is only 22, but he has already amassed a wealth of experience, both in the Premier League (165 appearances) and for England (32 caps).

The first leg for Saka

All he needed was the Champions League to compare himself with the continent's finest, and that is now the case. The London-born player had yet to pull on a professional shirt when Arsenal, his parent club, last played in the Champions League in 2017.

It was precisely because of this inexperience that former England international Rio Ferdinand refused to label him a "world-class player" back in February.

"I think Saka has been incredible", but "he hasn't (proved himself) in the Champions League, has he? I'm talking about the trickier moments," he said on Vibe with FIVE, referring to the spring's crucial matches.

The Gunners' number seven did not respond to those comments, but since then he has come into his own with a steady stream of strikes and some flattering statistics, too. He wore down Porto's defence and got his penalty on target in the second leg of the Round of 16, despite the enormous pressure on his shoulders.

Against Bayern in the first leg, he opened the scoring during the first quarter of an hour in which he put Alphonso Davies to the sword (cautioned as early as nine minutes in and suspended for the return leg). And he won his long-range duel with the more subdued Musiala. Before the return leg in Germany, Saka had been involved in eight goals (four goals, four assists) in his first eight matches in European football's premier competition.

The second leg kicks off at 21:00 CET tonight
Flashscore

A win on Wednesday would take the England international even closer to Wembley, the stadium where the final will be played, and with which he has a score to settle. He missed his penalty in the Euro final against Italy in 2021.

Saka is on a mission to give Arsenal the first Champions League title in their history, on home soil. In Munich, Musiala will be trying to help Bayern get past the quarter-finals, their last hurdle in 2021 (Paris Saint-Germain), 2022 (Villarreal) and 2023 (Man City).

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueMusiala JamalSaka BukayoBayern MunichArsenal
Related Articles
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize Champions League chance at Bayern Munich
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Smith adamant Arsenal can't be bullied by Bayern in Champions League tie
Bayern Munich boss Tuchel hoping to echo Chelsea run in Arsenal clash
Show more
Football
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
Arsenal set for season-defining Champions League test at Bayern Munich
West Ham's Leverkusen challenge boosted by return of Jarrod Bowen
Fallen giants: Asante Kotoko's stunning decline from African powerhouse
Kenya to play World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast away from home
Lee strike earns Ulsan slender advantage in Asian Champions League semi-final
Brazilian World Cup winner Romario to play for Rio de Janeiro side at 58
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Xabi Alonso waiting for Real Madrid, United planning massive clearout
Most Read
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
Mbappe nets twice to send PSG into Champions League semis amid Barcelona implosion
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid not dwelling on last season's loss at Manchester City
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize Champions League chance at Bayern Munich

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings