Southampton postpone Preston clash after fire in building next to stadium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Southampton postpone Preston clash after fire in building next to stadium
Southampton postpone Preston clash after fire in building next to stadium
Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship
Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship
Reuters
Southampton's Championship clash with Preston North End on Wednesday has been postponed after a fire broke out in a building next to St Mary's Stadium, club officials said.

Local authorities and emergency services were consulted before the decision was made, the club added.

"The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation," Southampton said.

"All tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture."

Southampton are fourth in the league, while Preston are ninth.

Mentions
FootballChampionshipSouthamptonPreston
Related Articles
How TransferRoom helped Southampton pull off signing of Carlos Alcaraz
Liverpool's Jayden Danns at the double to down Southampton and set up Man United clash
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Show more
Football
Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury
Updated
Sporting and Atalanta all square after first leg of Europa League last-16 tie
A look at Liverpool's season as Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to face Sparta Prague
Emma Hayes says Sam Kerr has Chelsea's 'full support' after police charge
Friends reunited for Daniele De Rossi as Roma face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton
French teenager Mathys Tel signs new five-year Bayern Munich contract
Lowly Sheffield United heading for unwanted place in Premier League history
Derby Week: A colourful battle in South Africa's footballing heartland of Soweto
Liverpool and Leverkusen aim to play up to Europa League favourites tag
Most Read
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea seek Osimhen 'deferment', Juventus settle on Pogba replacement
Brecel and Allen into World Masters semis as O'Sullivan produces perfect display
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings