FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford

Manchester United will face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals after both sides came through their respective ties on Wednesday night.

Manchester United scored late against Nottingham Forest through a thundering header from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to book their passage to the next round, while a young Liverpool side carried on their momentum from last weekend's EFL Cup triumph to set up the mouth-watering clash after easing past Southampton.

Elsewhere, defending champions Manchester City will welcome Newcastle, Wolves will play Coventry and Leicester face Chelsea who won an entertaining encounter 3-2 at home to promotion-chasing Leeds.

Matches will be played across the weekend of March 16th.

FA Cup draw in full:

Wolves v Coventry City

Manchester United v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Manchester City v Newcastle