FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Updated
FA Cup quarter-final draw
FA Cup quarter-final draw
Profimedia
Manchester United will face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals after both sides came through their respective ties on Wednesday night.

Manchester United scored late against Nottingham Forest through a thundering header from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to book their passage to the next round, while a young Liverpool side carried on their momentum from last weekend's EFL Cup triumph to set up the mouth-watering clash after easing past Southampton.

Elsewhere, defending champions Manchester City will welcome Newcastle, Wolves will play Coventry and Leicester face Chelsea who won an entertaining encounter 3-2 at home to promotion-chasing Leeds.

Matches will be played across the weekend of March 16th.

FA Cup draw in full:

Wolves v Coventry City

Manchester United v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Manchester City v Newcastle

Mentions
FootballFA CupManchester UnitedLiverpoolNottinghamManchester CitySouthamptonChelseaLeedsLeicesterNewcastle UtdWolves
Related Articles
FA Cup fifth round draw: Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Show more
Football
Wolves secure FA Cup quarter-final spot with tight win over Brighton
Liverpool's Jayden Danns at the double to down Southampton and set up Man United clash
Late Casemiro header sends Manchester United past Forest and into last eight of FA Cup
Irresistible Inter Milan continue charge towards title with thumping victory over Atalanta
Conor Gallagher seals Chelsea win in entertaining FA Cup tie with Leeds
Rigobert Song leaves role as Cameroon coach after contract expires
World champions Spain beat France to win Women's Nations League
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
PFA chief believes football's congested schedule 'killing product'
Most Read
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hits back at 'unfair' bottle job jibe
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings