FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford

Manchester United scored late against Nottingham Forest through a thundering header from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to book their passage to the next round, while a young Liverpool side carried on their momentum from last weekend's EFL Cup triumph to set up the mouth-watering clash after easing past Southampton.
Elsewhere, defending champions Manchester City will welcome Newcastle, Wolves will play Coventry and Leicester face Chelsea who won an entertaining encounter 3-2 at home to promotion-chasing Leeds.
Matches will be played across the weekend of March 16th.
FA Cup draw in full:
Wolves v Coventry City
Manchester United v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Manchester City v Newcastle