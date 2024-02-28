Liverpool's Jayden Danns at the double to down Southampton and set up Man United clash

Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns were on the scoresheet as Liverpool earned a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round, meaning the Reds haven’t lost any of their six H2Hs in this competition since suffering defeat in March 1925.

After calling on the kids during the EFL Cup final, Jürgen Klopp tasked a youthful side with helping the Reds get a step closer to playing at Wembley Stadium again.

Southampton held FA Cup dreams of their own and showed plenty of intent, with Sékou Mara having a goal ruled out for offside and two more attempts saved by Caoimhín Kelleher, while Kamaldeen Sulemana hit the post inside the opening 10 minutes.

Their confidence continued to grow and Joe Rothwell cut in before sending an attempt curling wide.

The Saints were given a scare when Ryan Manning’s attempted pass was blocked and James McConnell slipped through Cody Gakpo, although the Dutchman couldn’t get a shot off under pressure.

Even with the Reds getting more of a foothold after that moment, they still didn’t test Joe Lumley until the 42nd minute when he palmed a venomous Harvey Elliott effort wide.

The goalkeeper was beaten just two minutes later, though, when Koumas drove inside Jack Stephens and hit a shot that deflected in off Jan Bednarek to mark the 18-year-old’s debut with a goal.

Southampton emerged from the break defiantly, with Sulemana being denied by Kelleher after Liverpool’s HT substitute Ibrahima Konaté had got a vital touch on Samuel Edozie to narrow the angle.

Match stats Flashscore

The hosts conjured a blistering break that culminated in a disappointing Gakpo effort trickling harmlessly wide, but the visitors kept coming with Joe Aribo glancing his header off-target.

Danns then joined his academy teammate in scoring a first senior goal, applying a delightfully dinked finish to Elliott’s through ball.

The 18-year-old’s evening got better as he converted the rebound after Lumley had saved Conor Bradley’s attempt, with Liverpool recording a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions to set up a heavyweight FA Cup quarter-final tie against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates on the pitch after the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Liverpool and Southampton AFP

They also inflicted Southampton’s third consecutive defeat, although Russell Martin can take encouragement from his side’s performance.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jayden Danns (Liverpool)

