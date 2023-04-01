Mara's double helps Southampton book FA Cup date at Liverpool

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Mara's double helps Southampton book FA Cup date at Liverpool
Mara's double helps Southampton book FA Cup date at Liverpool
Sekou Mara scored twice for Saints against Watford
Sekou Mara scored twice for Saints against Watford
Reuters
Southampton set up an FA Cup clash with Liverpool as Sekou Mara struck twice in a 3-0 defeat of fellow Championship side Watford in a fourth round replay on Tuesday.

Mara scored twice in the space of six minutes after the break and Che Adams, who set up both the opening goals, then confirmed promotion-chasing Southampton's progress with an effort of his own.

Promotion remains Southampton's priority but after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 they will relish a crack at Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders.

Southampton were joined by Coventry City who beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 to earn a tie with non-league side Maidstone United.

Elsewhere, Leeds United needed extra time to defeat Plymouth Argyle 4-1 at a rain-soaked Home Park to advance into the fifth round, setting up a tie with either Aston Villa or Chelsea, who play their replay on Wednesday night.

Check out all the match stats from St Mary's with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballFA CupMara SekouAdams CheSouthamptonLiverpoolWatfordSheffield WedCoventryMaidstoneLeedsAston VillaChelseaPlymouth
Related Articles
FA Cup fifth round draw: Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Show more
Football
Leverkusen score last-gasp winner to beat Stuttgart 3-2 in German Cup
Updated
Mallorca and Sociedad grind out stalemate in Copa del Rey semi
'Devastated' Son apologises as South Korea dumped out of Asian Cup
Ivory Coast fancied to continue Cup of Nations revival against D.R. Congo
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen declared fit for AFCON semi-final after injury scare
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Updated
'Angry' Jurgen Klinsmann vows not to quit after South Korea's Asian Cup exit
Egypt name record scorer Hossam Hassan as new coach
Ivory Coast determined to continue 'miraculous' run to AFCON final
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Jessica Pegula parts ways with coach David Witt after five years

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings