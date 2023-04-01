Mara's double helps Southampton book FA Cup date at Liverpool

Southampton set up an FA Cup clash with Liverpool as Sekou Mara struck twice in a 3-0 defeat of fellow Championship side Watford in a fourth round replay on Tuesday.

Mara scored twice in the space of six minutes after the break and Che Adams, who set up both the opening goals, then confirmed promotion-chasing Southampton's progress with an effort of his own.

Promotion remains Southampton's priority but after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 they will relish a crack at Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders.

Southampton were joined by Coventry City who beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 to earn a tie with non-league side Maidstone United.

Elsewhere, Leeds United needed extra time to defeat Plymouth Argyle 4-1 at a rain-soaked Home Park to advance into the fifth round, setting up a tie with either Aston Villa or Chelsea, who play their replay on Wednesday night.

Check out all the match stats from St Mary's with Flashscore.