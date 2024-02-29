Athletic Bilbao annihilate Atletico Madrid to reach Copa del Rey final

The Williams brothers led Athletic Club to a 3-0 win in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atlético Madrid side, as the competition’s second most successful side set up a date with RCD Mallorca, where they will look to triumph for a 24th time.

After winning 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, Athletic required just 13 minutes to double their aggregate advantage thanks to a moment of sibling telepathy. Nico Williams sent a lofted cross to the far post for his brother Iñaki Williams to volley home and send an already fervent San Mamés into delirium.

After being teed up by his younger sibling, Iñaki attempted to repay the favour when he sent a low cross into Nico’s path, only to see the 21-year-old fire inches wide of Jan Oblak’s goal.

However, it proved to be just a matter of time until the Williams brothers linked up again to effectively end Atleti’s cup hopes before the interval. Iñaki drove to the byline before pulling the ball back for Nico to guide past Oblak and register his sixth goal of the season.

Bilbao celebrate their goal Profimedia

Los Leones continued to control proceedings after an extended HT break due to a medical emergency in the crowd. Oihan Sancet spurned the chance to add his name to the scoresheet, blazing over after being teed up by Nico.

With no signs of improvement, Atlético boss Diego Simeone required just nine second-half minutes to decide it was time for a triple change, introducing Memphis Depay, Reinildo Mandava and Pablo Barrios.

The changes failed to have the desired effect though, as a rampant Athletic side added to their tally just after the hour mark. Oblak could only parry Sancet’s shot into the path of Gorka Guruzeta, who had the simple task of rolling the ball into the awaiting net.

Match stats Flashscore

Although the win was sealed, Julen Agirrezabala had to make a couple of smart saves from Memphis Depay and Rodrigo Riquelme to claim his fifth clean sheet in Athletic’s Copa del Rey campaign.

While Atleti’s cup dreams have been shattered, Los Leones are just one game away from lifting the trophy for the first time in 40 years.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

See a summary of the match