Atletico boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury

Antoine Griezmann in action against Inter in the Champions League
Antoine Griezmann in action against Inter in the Champions League
Reuters
Atletico Madrid are hoping Antoine Griezmann's (32) injury is nothing more than a sprained ankle after the forward was substituted in their 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, manager Diego Simeone (53) said.

Atletico's all-time leading goalscorer, who has scored five goals in six Champions League games this season, was replaced by Angel Correa (28) in the 78th minute.

"He (Griezmann) sprained his ankle and we hope it will be just a sprained ankle," Simeone told reporters.

Antoine Griezmann's heat map against Inter
Flashscore

Atletico's injuries are piling up ahead of next week's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao.

Defender Jose Maria Gimenez (29) was also injured a minute after half-time on Tuesday, while midfielder Thomas Lemar (28) and winger Marcos Paulo (23) are also sidelined.

Simeone also said he was optimistic about his team's chances of advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals when they host the Serie A leaders in the second leg on March 13th.

"Going beyond the defeat, we've proven that we're able to compete. We know what we'll face," Simeone added.

"After playing against them now we know how they play. Now we hope that when the time comes we'll be in top shape and we'll compete the way this tournament demands."

Atleti face LaLiga's bottom club Almeria on Sunday - follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic

