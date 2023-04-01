Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth

  4. Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Atletico Madrid celebrate after winning the tie
Atletico Madrid celebrate after winning the tie
Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored in extra time to give Atletico Madrid a 4-2 derby victory over Real Madrid that earned Diego Simeone's side a Copa del Rey quarter-final place on Thursday.

Atletico winger Samuel Lino opened the scoring for the hosts from a counter-attack in the 39th minute but goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a mistake trying to punch a Luka Modric free kick away and sent the ball into his own net right before the break.

Alvaro Morata stroked home a loose ball in the 57th minute to put Atleti in front again but Joselu headed in late on to take the match to extra time.

Griezmann worked his magic in the 100th minute to score with a brilliant close-range strike and Riquelme secured the win in the 119th minute with a tidy finish.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCopa del ReyGriezmann AntoineRiquelme RodrigoSimeone DiegoLino SamuelModric LukaOblak JanJoseluMorata AlvaroAtl. MadridReal Madrid
