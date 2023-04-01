Atletico Madrid to host Real Madrid in blockbuster Copa del Rey last 16 clash

Real Madrid are the reigning champions
Reuters
Holders Real Madrid have been drawn away to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey last 16, with the city rivals set to clash twice in a matter of days as they will also meet in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's Atletico will hope to bury memories of last season's 3-1 quarter-final defeat by Real at the Bernabeu.

They will fancy their chances as they handed Real their only loss in all competitions so far this season by 3-1 when Carlo Ancelotti's side visited the Metropolitano in late September.

Since then LaLiga leaders Real have won 15 of 19 games in all competitions, dropping points in the league on only three occasions, while Atletico have struggled with inconsistent results and sit in fifth spot, 10 points off the pace.

Real are top on 48 points, level with this season's surprise package Girona, who have been drawn at home to fellow LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano in the last 16.

Barcelona, who are third in LaLiga seven points behind the leaders, will travel to play fourth division Unionistas.

Last-16 draw

Unionistas vs Barcelona

Tenerife vs Mallorca

Getafe vs Sevilla

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad

Valencia vs Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano

Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round
Nigeria's injured striker Victor Boniface set to miss Africa Cup of Nations
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Thierry Henry reveals battle with depression throughout his career
Franz Beckenbauer's mark on the world of football in six key dates
Reactions to the death of Germany and Bayern great Franz Beckenbauer
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal strongly linked with Onana, Dortmund close on Maatsen
Belgian coach Hugo Broos hopes for 2017 repeat with South Africa at AFCON 2023
Germany and Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal strongly linked with Onana, Dortmund close on Maatsen
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Pain-free Paula Badosa out to make splash in comeback at Adelaide International

