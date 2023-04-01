Atletico Madrid to host Real Madrid in blockbuster Copa del Rey last 16 clash

Holders Real Madrid have been drawn away to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey last 16, with the city rivals set to clash twice in a matter of days as they will also meet in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's Atletico will hope to bury memories of last season's 3-1 quarter-final defeat by Real at the Bernabeu.

They will fancy their chances as they handed Real their only loss in all competitions so far this season by 3-1 when Carlo Ancelotti's side visited the Metropolitano in late September.

Since then LaLiga leaders Real have won 15 of 19 games in all competitions, dropping points in the league on only three occasions, while Atletico have struggled with inconsistent results and sit in fifth spot, 10 points off the pace.

Real are top on 48 points, level with this season's surprise package Girona, who have been drawn at home to fellow LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano in the last 16.

Barcelona, who are third in LaLiga seven points behind the leaders, will travel to play fourth division Unionistas.

Last-16 draw

Unionistas vs Barcelona

Tenerife vs Mallorca

Getafe vs Sevilla

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad

Valencia vs Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano