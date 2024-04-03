Kylian Mbappe guides PSG past Rennes and into Coupe de France final

Kylian Mbappe scored his 39th goal of the season to guide Paris Saint-Germain to a narrow 1-0 win over Rennes at the Parc des Princes, ensuring the hosts will make their first Coupe de France final appearance since 2020/21.

PSG and Rennes reconvened in the French capital just over a month after the two teams played out a 1-1 league draw at this venue.

Following a quiet opening 10 minutes, the semi-final tie burst into life when Mbappe raced through on goal and fired at Mandanda, who ultimately did just enough to force the ball onto the crossbar.

Within seconds of Mananda’s fine stop, his opposite number Gianluigi Donnarumma was required to dive low down to his right to keep Arnaud Kalimuendo at bay.

Mbappe was a nuisance all day Reuters

As the first-half entered the final 10 minutes, Mbappe was gifted the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot after being brought down by Warmed Omari. However, to the surprise of those in attendance, the talismanic striker saw his spot-kick denied by the strong right hand of Mandanda.

Unfortunately for the veteran goalkeeper, his fine work was undone just moments later when Mbappe found the net in fortuitous circumstances. The 25-year-old cut onto his favoured right foot, before beating Mandanda with the aid of a deflection to register his eighth Coupe de France goal of the season.

Mbappe celebrates his goal AFP

With Rennes trailing at the break, they attempted to catch the hosts off guard in the opening exchanges of the second period. Julien Stéphan’s troops managed to work the ball to Amine Gouiri, who could only drag his right-foot strike wide of Donnarumma’s goal.

After PSG were reminded of the visitors’ attacking threat, Mbappe swiftly resumed his duel with Mandanda, forcing the shot-stopper to make two more important saves to keep the deficit at one.

While Mandanda did his utmost to aid Rennes’ efforts, his teammates were unable to carve out the elusive equaliser, ensuring PSG sealed their spot in May’s final showdown with Lyon.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

