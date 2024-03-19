Deschamps believes Kylian Mbappe's reduced playing time with PSG may benefit France

The France captain, who informed PSG last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of the season, has played the full 90 minutes in just three matches since February 14, a 2-1 Champions League win at Real Sociedad, a 3-1 French Cup win over Nice and a 6-2 league win over Montpellier on Sunday.
Asked about Mbappe's game time, Deschamps told reporters on Monday: "It's important to be physically fresh for a major competition. In any case, all the players will arrive at the end of the season feeling a little tired.
"If that fatigue can be reduced a little (all the better)," the French coach added ahead of a friendly against Germany on March 23.
Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, has said he hopes to participate at this summer's Paris Olympics but a move to the LaLiga leaders may prevent him from doing that.
France under-23 coach Thierry Henry said on Monday that Real had turned down a request to release players for the Games.
"Real Madrid's stance on the Olympic Games is a bit outdated," Deschamps said. "But businesspeople are the ones who decide. If it's not on an official FIFA date, if they say no, the answer is no."