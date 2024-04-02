Alonso welcomes Boniface back in Leverkusen squad for German Cup semi-final

Scores
News
More
Alonso welcomes Boniface back in Leverkusen squad for German Cup semi-final
Victor Boniface has been out since December with a groin injury
Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface (23) will be back in the squad for Wednesday's German Cup semi-final against Fortuna Dusseldorf following a three-month injury absence, coach Xabi Alonso said on Tuesday.

Boniface underwent surgery on an adductor muscle injury in January after being injured while preparing with Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We are in a super situation. We have no injuries and a full squad. Boni (Boniface) is also back in the squad," Alonso told a press conference, with the Bundesliga leaders in the hunt for three trophies this season.

Asked how long Boniface could play in the game, Alonso said: "Not 90 minutes. 45 maybe not. But maybe 30. He has done a good recovery and has trained well. He has a strong mentality to come back. He can't wait to get back."

Boniface had scored 10 goals and set up another seven in the Bundesliga before his injury.

Leverkusen are on course for a first ever Bundesliga title with a 13-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich and seven games remaining.

They are also through to the Europa League quarter-finals having gone 39 matches unbeaten across all competitions this season.

"We have to take it one game at a time. That's the way we have done it until now and we will not change that," said the Spaniard, who confirmed last week he would be staying at Leverkusen despite interest from major European clubs.

"We have done a lot but have won nothing so far. We still have a lot of work to do. We have done a few things well to get here but we should not speak too early."

"We have to remain focused and that is the message I give my players and they know it," he said.

Saarbrucken face Kaiserslautern in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

