Kaiserslautern end Saarbrucken's dream run to reach DFB Pokal final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. DFB Pokal
  4. Kaiserslautern end Saarbrucken's dream run to reach DFB Pokal final
Kaiserslautern end Saarbrucken's dream run to reach DFB Pokal final
Kaiserslautern’s defender Almamy Toure, left, vies for the ball with Saarbrucken's Marcel Gaus
Kaiserslautern’s defender Almamy Toure, left, vies for the ball with Saarbrucken's Marcel Gaus
AFP
Kaiserslautern ended Saarbrucken’s fairytale DFB Pokal cup run as the Red Devils beat their rivals 2-0 to become the first non-Bundesliga side to reach the final since the 2010/11 season.

The Saarbrucken faithful roared their side on inside the Ludwigsparkstadion during the opening stages, eager to land an early blow on local rivals Kaiserslautern.

Such intensity carried from the stands to the pitch and Kai Brunker’s glanced header in the opening minute was gratefully held by Robin Himmelmann.

With three DFB Pokal goals to his name in Saarbrucken’s giant-killing run to the semi-final, Brunker seemed desperate to keep his scoring streak rolling and attempted a deft chip from a tight angle, but Himmelmann was equal to the attempt.

Saarbrücken continued to control possession for large spells and a more direct route almost produced the opener as Kasim Rabihic’s teasing free-kick picked out Brünker, whose diving header skimmed the post.

Kaiserslautern continued to face a barrage of pressure from their foes before the break and looked a husk of the side that struck 13 goals in four DFB Pokal prior, yet the visitors weathered the storm and kept the scores level at the break.

After defending for most of the first half, it was Kaiserslautern turn to attack and the two time Pokal winners struck first thanks to a stroke of fortune. Marlon Ritter’s glanced header from Almamy Toure’s cross was heading straight towards Tim Schreiber, only for the Saarbrucken goalkeeper to mistime his save, allowing the ball to roll through his legs and into the net.

The Red Devils then delivered the knockout strike 15 minutes from time with Toure reversing roles and getting on the end of Tymoteusz Puchacz’s free-kick to header past Schreiber.

Despite the eventual heartbreak, there was a sense of pride for all involved with 3.Liga side Saarbrücken as the final whistle blew, even though Die Molschde fell short at the semi-final stage of the Pokal for a fifth time in the club’s history.

Friedhelm Funkel’s Kaiserslautern will now prepare for their first final appearance since 2003 as either Bundesliga title winners in waiting, Bayer Leverkusen, or fellow 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf await.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Almamy Toure (Kaiserslautern)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSaarbruckenKaiserslauternDFB Pokal
Related Articles
Alonso welcomes Boniface back in Leverkusen squad for German Cup semi-final
Third-tier Saarbrucken stun Monchengladbach to reach German Cup semi-finals
Leverkusen score last-gasp winner to beat Stuttgart 3-2 in German Cup
Show more
Football
Brighton post Premier League record profit of £122.8 million
Cameroon appoint Belgian Marc Brys as new head coach
West Ham and Spurs share the spoils in competitive London derby
Juventus put one foot in Coppa Italia final with vital victory over Lazio
Lacazette brace helps Lyon past Valenciennes to make Coupe de France final
Burnley maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought draw against Wolves
Bournemouth edge past Crystal Palace as Kluivert claims all three points for Cherries
Late penalty helps Everton snatch vital point away at Newcastle
Relegation-threatened Forest put on clinical first-half display to smash sorry Fulham
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings