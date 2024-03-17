Chiamaka Nnadozie saves sixth penalty for Paris FC as they thrash Guingamp

Chiamaka Nnadozie saves sixth penalty for Paris FC as they thrash Guingamp

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been a titan for Paris FC this season

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie (23) showcased her prowess once again by making her sixth penalty save of the season for Paris FC in their 4-0 win over Guingamp on Saturday.

Nnadozie's exceptional ability to stop penalties has been instrumental in bolstering Paris FC's defensive resilience and securing crucial points for her team.

Her remarkable consistency and composure under pressure have undoubtedly made her a vital asset for the team, earning her admiration and recognition among fans and teammates alike.

Paris thrash Guingamp

Paris FC continued their remarkable streak in France's Division 1 with an impressive 4-0 triumph over Guingamp on Saturday with Nnadozie playing a pivotal role, making three crucial saves, including saving a penalty to secure the win.

Her heroics began by denying Aissata Traore's penalty attempt. Shortly after, Daphne Corboz opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

Gaetane Thiney then extended the lead, converting a penalty in the 31st minute and adding another goal just two minutes later.

Despite Guingamp's efforts to stage a comeback in the second half, Paris FC's defence stood firm, preventing their opponents from creating clear scoring chances.

The visitors maintained control of the game, dictating the tempo. Their persistence paid off when Kessya Bussy found the net in the 54th minute, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Paris FC in the standings Flashscore

Guingamp's woes were exacerbated by Traore's missed penalty, squandering an opportunity to shift momentum in their favour. Paris FC's dominance was evident in their possession and passing accuracy, underscoring their superiority throughout the match.

With this commanding win, Paris FC are third with 37 points from 16 games in the Division 1 Feminine.