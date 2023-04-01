Ajax crisis deepens as club parts ways with Director of Football Sven Mislintat

Ajax crisis deepens as club parts ways with Director of Football Sven Mislintat
Ajax have parted ways with their director of football Sven Mislintat with immediate effect, the Dutch club said on Sunday.

In May, Ajax appointed Mislintat as the successor to Marc Overmars but the association proved to be shortlived.

"Several attempts to restore broad support have not led to the desired outcome. This leads to unrest in and around the club, also due to the disappointing results," Ajax interim CEO Jan van Halst said in a statement.

Ajax, who finished third last season, are languishing in 14th place in the 18-team Eredivisie with five points from four matches.

They have failed to win a league match since the opening weekend of the season. On Sunday, they had to abandon their home Eredivisie game after fans started rioting when champions Feyenoord took a 3-0 lead.

