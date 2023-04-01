Denmark secure their place at Euro 2024 with victory over Slovenia

Former European champions Denmark booked their spot at Euro 2024 in Germany with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Slovenia in Copenhagen, marking a fifth consecutive victory for De Rod-Hvide.

Denmark went into this evening with one mission, and that was to win and secure their Euro 2024 place. With that target in mind, the Danes got off to a fast start, creating several chances.

The best of those fell to Jonas Wind, who saw his header tipped away by Jan Oblak before the Slovenian superbly stopped the Wolfsburg forward’s volley.

The Danish pressure resulted in a lead just past the midway point of the half, as Andreas Christensen’s ball into the box was nodded in by Joakim Maehle at the back post.

Knowing that a win would see them progress to next year’s tournament, Slovenia rallied and responded almost immediately though.

Erik Janza lined up a free-kick near the edge of the box and let fly with a sublime strike to send the sides into the break on level terms.

Kasper Hjulmund sent his side flying out of the blocks in the second half and they produced a barrage of attacks on the Slovenia goal.

The match stats Flashscore

Yussuf Poulsen got on the end of two crosses into the box but first saw his header flash over the bar. A prodded effort from the RB Leipzig forward was then tipped around the post by Oblak.

That pressure once again paid off minutes later though, as Jannik Vestergaard headed the ball into the path of Thomas Delaney, who took a touch and poked the ball home.

Poulsen was proving to be a thorn in the Slovenian side as he saw a rasping shot tipped over the bar by Oblak, who was keeping his side in with a chance of spoiling the party in Copenhagen. However, the Slovenians failed to fashion a response as the Danes held on to book their spot in Germany next year.

Matjaz Kek’s men now turn their attention to their match against Kazakhstan on Monday, with the winner sealing the group’s final qualification spot, although even a draw would be enough for the Slovenians.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)