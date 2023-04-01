Euro 2024: The 21 teams that have already secured their spot in Germany

Germany will host the European Championships in 2024, with the tournament going from June 14 to July 14, and 21 of the 24 countries competing are already known.

As the host nation, Germany automatically qualified for the tournament.

The Czech national team made a dream start to qualifying, beating Poland at home, but then dropped points against Moldova and Albania. As a result, they only secured qualification in their final match, with a 3-0 win over Moldova.

Belgium, led by an in-form Romelu Lukaku who was the top scorer in qualifying, secured their place in Germany with ease. They finished top of their group courtesy of a 3-2 win against Austria in their final match.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, were handed a straightforward qualifying group and made the most of it, winning every match and scoring more goals than any other nation, thanks in large part to a 9-0 victory over Luxembourg.

World Cup runners-up France will head to Germany as one of the favourites. Despite being handed a tough group featuring the Netherlands, Greece and Ireland they secured their qualification with ease, winning all but their final match and conceding just three times.

Turkey surpassed expectations in qualifying, finishing top of their group ahead of Croatia thanks to a 1-0 victory over the World Cup semi-finalists in October. Their only defeat was their first match against Luka Modric and co.

Spain didn't make an ideal start to qualifying, losing 2-0 to Scotland in their second match, but they bounced back well to win their final six matches and secure top spot in their group as a result.

Most would have expected Scotland to battle Norway for second in qualifying but instead they battled Spain for first, with their only defeat coming against the three-time European champions as they comfortably sealed their place in Germany ahead of Erling Haaland's nation.

Austria were another surprise package in qualifying. They finished just a point behind Belgium, whom they drew to once and lost to once, and beat every other team both home and away

England made light work of what was a difficult group, finishing six points clear at the top of it thanks in large part to two wins over Italy, although they did drop points against Ukraine and North Macedonia.

Hungary finished top of their group with an unbeaten record, winning five of their matches and drawing the other three, with back-to-back victories over Serbia particularly impressive.

Slovakia defeated Iceland 4-2 at home to secure their place at the tournament. They were no match for Portugal, but didn't lose to any of their other opponents.

Albania will be making their second appearance at the Euros and their first since 2016 thanks to an impressive qualifying campaign that consisted of just one defeat.

Denmark secured their place at the Euros with a match to spare but it wasn't as comfortable as that would suggest due to a defeat against Kazakhstan and a draw against Slovenia early on in their campaign.

The Dutch lost to France twice but won the rest of their matches to give manager Ronal Koeman the chance to win the Euros in Germany for a second time after he did so as a player in 1988.

Switzerland dropped points against every team in their qualifying group except Andorra but managed to qualify thanks to Israel slipping up even more often.

The Romanians finished top of their group ahead of Switzerland and comfortably too, scoring five points more and not losing a single match on their way to the Euros.

Serbia qualified for the European Championships for the first time in their history, finishing second to Hungary in their group. They competed at Euro 2000 as part of Yugoslavia.

Slovenia will be at the Euros for the first time since 2000 thanks to a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in a winner-takes-all final round encounter.

After missing out on the World Cup, the reigning European champions endured another difficult qualifying campaign, losing twice to England and drawing with Ukraine and North Macedonia. One win over the Ukrainians was enough for them to finish second through their head-to-head record though.

Croatia were the last team to secure a direct ticket to the European Championships. The third-placed team at the last World Cup finished second in Group D behind Turkey, finishing just ahead of Wales.