Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
The Euro 2024 draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, on December 2nd
The Euro 2024 draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, on December 2nd
AFP
With only the play-offs still to be played in Euro 2024 qualifying, the pots have been drawn ahead of the group stage draw for the tournament in Germany.

The final draw pots have been created based on points won and positions in qualifying, with one team to be drawn from each pot to create six groups of four teams.

Most of the major nations can be found in Pot 1, but defending champions Italy suffered an indifferent qualifying campaign and will be in Pot 4, with the Netherlands in Pot 3 after finishing behind France in Group B.

As a result, at least two heavyweights of Europe are certain to be drawn into the same group.

The draw for Euro 2024 will take place at 18:00 CET on Saturday, December 2nd.

Confirmed Euro 2024 draw pots

Pot 1: Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium, Spain, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Denmark, Albania, Romania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off A winner, Play-off B winner, Play-off C winner

Play-offs

Wales finished third in Group D and have been placed in Play-off A. They will be among twelve teams competing for three Euro 2024 play-off spots.

The draw will take place at 11am this Thursday and will determine whether Finland, Iceland or Ukraine will compete in Play-off A, with the other two in Play-off B.

These qualifying matches will take place from March 2024.

The winners of each play-off will be allocated Pot 4 in the Euro 2024 draw, alongside Italy, Serbia and Switzerland.

Play-off A: Poland, Wales, Estonia

Play-off B: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Israel

Play-off A or B: Finland, Iceland, Ukraine

Play-off C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

Mentions
FootballEuroWalesEnglandScotlandItalyNetherlandsFranceSerbiaSwitzerlandFinlandIcelandGermanyPortugalBelgiumSpainHungaryTurkeyDenmarkAlbaniaRomaniaAustriaSloveniaCroatiaSlovakiaCzech RepublicUkrainePolandIsraelEstoniaBosnia & Herzegovina
Related Articles
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Euro 2024 roundup: Holders Italy, Czech Republic and Slovenia secure qualification
Euro 2024 roundup: Mbappe at the double as France, Portugal and Belgium all qualify
Show more
Football
Inter Miami say reports of deal to play in Saudi Arabia are 'inaccurate'
Morocco win but other African heavyweights humbled in World Cup qualifiers
Germany follow defeat to Turkey up with 2-0 loss to impressive Austria
Euro 2024 roundup: Croatia seal qualification with narrow win, France held by Greece
Harry Souttar scores sole goal as Australia edge Palestine in World Cup qualifier
Newcastle get green light from Premier League to loan players from Saudi clubs
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in February 2024 Saudi event
Son scores twice as South Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Where are they now? England's 2017 U17 World Cup winning squad
Most Read
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Coach Julian Nagelsmann says belief in right path will pay off for struggling Germany
Netherlands looking for both practice and goals against Gibraltar, says Koeman
Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings