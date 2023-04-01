Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw

The Euro 2024 draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, on December 2nd

With only the play-offs still to be played in Euro 2024 qualifying, the pots have been drawn ahead of the group stage draw for the tournament in Germany.

The final draw pots have been created based on points won and positions in qualifying, with one team to be drawn from each pot to create six groups of four teams.

Most of the major nations can be found in Pot 1, but defending champions Italy suffered an indifferent qualifying campaign and will be in Pot 4, with the Netherlands in Pot 3 after finishing behind France in Group B.

As a result, at least two heavyweights of Europe are certain to be drawn into the same group.

The draw for Euro 2024 will take place at 18:00 CET on Saturday, December 2nd.

Confirmed Euro 2024 draw pots

Pot 1: Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium, Spain, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Denmark, Albania, Romania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off A winner, Play-off B winner, Play-off C winner

Play-offs

Wales finished third in Group D and have been placed in Play-off A. They will be among twelve teams competing for three Euro 2024 play-off spots.

The draw will take place at 11am this Thursday and will determine whether Finland, Iceland or Ukraine will compete in Play-off A, with the other two in Play-off B.

These qualifying matches will take place from March 2024.

The winners of each play-off will be allocated Pot 4 in the Euro 2024 draw, alongside Italy, Serbia and Switzerland.

Play-off A: Poland, Wales, Estonia

Play-off B: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Israel

Play-off A or B: Finland, Iceland, Ukraine

Play-off C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan