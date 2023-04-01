Euro 2024 roundup: Holders Italy, Czech Republic and Slovenia secure qualification

Italy secured progression to next year’s UEFA Euro 2024 tournament to defend their trophy after a goalless draw with Ukraine in an entertaining matchup at the BayArena in Leverkusen. The draw for the Azzurri extends their superior record of 10 matches without defeat against the Ukrainians (W7, D3).

The objective before kick-off was clear for both teams - win and their place at next year’s Euros was booked, with Italy also having the safety net of knowing a draw would also see them playing in Germany next Summer.

The Azzurri got off to the quickest start and they should have opened the scoring inside seven minutes when Federico Chiesa, unmarked in the box, skewed his effort over the crossbar after being picked out by Nicolo Zaniolo’s header across goal.

The game was being played at a frantic pace as Ukraine soon began to stamp their authority and they called Gianluigi Donnarumma into action on the quarter-hour mark as the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper was forced to get down low to steer Heorhiy Sudakov’s drilled effort away from goal.

With such important stakes, both sides would have been forgiven for any caginess but there was nothing of the sort with end-to-end action seemingly making it a matter of when and not if, the deadlock would be broken.

Both goalkeepers were keeping their nations in the matchup, as Anatoliy Trubin did well to deny Davide Frattesi after the Inter Milan midfielder was superbly picked out by the influential Chiesa.

Luciano Spalletti’s Italian side were producing chance after chance but a combination of poor finishing and fine goalkeeping from Trubin kept things level and somehow goalless going into half-time.

Much like the first half, the second half began in a frantic manner with action at both ends, only this time it was Ukraine looking the most threatening. Donnarumma almost allowed Mykhailo Mudryk to pounce on a loose ball and score but the Italian made a superb recovery to deny the Chelsea man.

Knowing only a win would see them progress automatically, Serhiy Rebrov’s men continued to push further up the field and had the Italians pinned back in their own half.

Despite the game being played at an almighty pace and chances falling to both sets of forwards, the goalkeepers were the winners on the night, both keeping clean sheets.

However, the surprising goalless draw played out in Italy’s favour, as all they needed was a point to secure second spot in Group C. As for Ukraine, they will still have a chance to return to Germany next summer but they will have to do so via the play-offs.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Czechs seal qualification with comfortable win

In Group E, the Czech Republic just needed not to lose to Moldova in order to follow group leaders Albania through to the finals next summer.

Moldova would have leapfrogged their opponents into second spot with a win but a second-half red card didn't do them any favours as they lost 3-0 in Olomouc.

Slovenia edge Kazakhstan with late winner

Denmark had secured top spot in the ever-entertaining Group H already but second place was up for grabs on Monday with Slovenia needing to beat or draw with Kazakhstan, who would have progressed with a win themselves.

An 86th-minute winner from Benjamin Verbic sealed a 2-1 win for the Slovenes.

Monday's other qualifiers:

Group C

North Macedonia 1 England 1

Group E

Albania 0 Faroe Islands 0

Group H

Northern Ireland 2 Denmark 0

San Marino 1 Finland 2