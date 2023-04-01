Spalletti aims to spark Italian passion for national team in crucial Ukraine qualifier

  4. Spalletti aims to spark Italian passion for national team in crucial Ukraine qualifier
Luciano Spalletti on the touchline
Luciano Spalletti on the touchline
Reuters
Italy manager Luciano Spalletti (64) said he wants Italians to fall in love with their national team when they play their crucial Euro 2024 qualifying match against Ukraine on Monday.

While England have already secured their Euro 2024 spot as Group C winners, Italy and Ukraine will battle it out for second place and the final qualification spot.

Should Italy lose it would end the current European champions' hopes of direct qualification for next year's finals in Germany and send them into the playoffs.

"We want to steal Italians' hearts, and this is the right moment to do it," Spalletti said on the Italian Federation's website on Sunday.

Italy have a good track record against Ukraine, remaining undefeated in their previous nine meetings with seven wins and two draws.

Italy - Ukraine head-to-heads
Flashscore

"They have players who are in good form in the leagues they play in. We'll have to play as a team and give everything we have," he said.

"Their ability on the counter-attack could also cause us problems. We need to press, keep our shape and not leave gaps that can be difficult to cover."

Ukraine manager Serhiy Rebrov (49) said his side were well prepared to face Italy at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

"This is a different match, we have given the squad all the information they need and we expect a packed stadium that can support our players," he told a press conference.

"It is a difficult moment, and we want to give positive emotions to our people, knowing that the national team can, in its own way, support our soldiers.

"You can see the motivation of football players when they step onto the field with the flag of Ukraine."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroItalyUkraine
