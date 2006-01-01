France take little solace from reaching semi-finals after EURO exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. France take little solace from reaching semi-finals after EURO exit

France take little solace from reaching semi-finals after EURO exit

Barcola reacts during the game
Barcola reacts during the gameReuters
France were among the favourites for EURO 2024 and while they reached the semi-final stage their exit left many feeling that their tournament had been a failure.

Securing a place in the final four saw coach Didier Deschamps achieve a contract target and he is set to remain at the helm for two more years, but few in the French set-up will emerge with much credit from the tournament in Germany.

Their much-vaunted forward line left with reputations battered and attacking midfielder Antoine Griezmann with questions over his international future.

Even their defence, which had stood firm throughout the tournament, crumbled when needed the most as they allowed Spain to fight back for a 2-1 win in Tuesday’s semi-final in Munich.

Kylian Mbappe was perhaps the biggest disappointment, contributing only a penalty and an assist, but with mitigating circumstances.

A broken nose in France’s opener against Austria threatened a premature end to his participation but after missing the next match he returned with a mask to protect his face.

He said it had inhibited him in subsequent games so when he emerged on Tuesday to play without it supporters would have been hoping a liberated Mbappe would produce an inspired performance of old.

It started well enough with an inch-perfect elevated pass for Randal Kolo Muani’s goal but rapidly descended into a sequence of predictable cut-ins followed by off-target shots.

"The competition was a failure. I wanted to be European champion but we're not,” he told reporters.

It's football. We have to move on. We're going home, it's simple.

"I have to rest. Afterwards, I'm leaving for a new life," the Real Madrid-bound forward added.

Griezmann set a French record on Tuesday when he came on as a second-half substitute to play a 36th match at the Euros and World Cup combined.

Usually contributing in many guises to the French cause he was largely anonymous at this tournament, unable to break out of a slump and certainly not helped by concerns about his form that grew louder and louder.

“I started the tournament badly but I felt better and better, even if I ended up on the bench,” he said.

I’ll be back ... I tried to give everything, in different positions too, I had to adapt. This is the life of a footballer. Others didn't play a minute, it's not me who's going to complain.”

Among the few positives for the French was the form of goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who has overcome several injury setbacks to emerge as worthy replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Defenders Jules Kounde and William Saliba were outstanding at times, though man for man the whole French side were undone by a far superior Spanish outfit at the Munich Football Arena.

No doubt France will be back again, among the favourites in two years’ time for the World Cup, and if the chastening experience in Germany spurs them to improve then it could be said something good came out of Euro 2024.

However, as they headed home on Wednesday there was little to savour.

Mentions
FootballEuroMbappe KylianFranceSpain
Related Articles
France 'didn't do enough' in semi-final defeat to Spain, says Mbappe
EURO 2024 Talking Points: A star is born as Yamal fires Spain past France into final
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat France and book spot at EURO 2024 final
Updated
Show more
Football
England manager Gareth Southgate defends reluctance to use his bench
Record scorer Olivier Giroud bows out anonymously as France exit EURO 2024
Colombia and Uruguay clash in Copa América semi-final with records in sight
England have reason to be optimistic against the Netherlands
England ready for shot at 'history' in semi-final against Netherlands
Messi enjoying 'last battles' for Argentina as Copa América final looms
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin, Arsenal looking at Merino
Updated
Canada manager Jesse Marsch proud of side's dream run at Copa América
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat France and book spot at EURO 2024 final
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin, Arsenal looking at Merino
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through
Where have all the free-kick goals gone? Remembering Platini's EURO 1984 strike

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings