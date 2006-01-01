Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw

Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw

Kane has scored just one goal this tournament
Kane has scored just one goal this tournamentProfimedia
Harry Kane (30) insisted it was mission accomplished for England as they finished top of Group C at EURO 2024 despite being held to a lacklustre 0-0 draw by Slovenia on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate's side were booed off at the final whistle after once again failing to impress on a sweltering night in Cologne.

England's third successive insipid display did not stop them from taking first place in the group, which could offer them a potentially easier path towards the final.

And England captain Kane claimed it was a better performance than the listless 1-1 draw with Denmark and the nervy 1-0 win against Serbia that preceded it.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

"That was the aim before the start of the tournament. Come top of the group and control our destiny. I thought we played a lot better than the other games," Kane said.

"We couldn't just find that finish but we look forward to the next one. We created some half chances and there were some that we could maybe have done better."

England looked slightly better in the second half once Southgate sent on Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer to inject some energy to his moribund team.

"I think the boys who came on did really well and kept the energy high and that's what we need. We need everyone chipping in and that's what we are doing so far," Kane said.

England will have to improve significantly if they are to win their first major trophy in 58 years.

But Kane was adamant there were signs the Three Lions are heading in the right direction.

"These games are tough. We have been here before and stepped it up in the past when we have got to the knockouts," the Bayern Munich striker said.

"All games in this tournament are tough. It is going to be a difficult challenge ahead and we have enough ability to keep pushing."

England defender John Stones said he understood why fans expressed their disappointment with jeers at the end of the game.

"I can get the fans' frustration, we're not taking chances, but that is football -- it is never an easy game," he said.

"The objective was to top the group and we have done that. It is not always going to be an easy road. It is not going to be easy when we have a target on our back to beat us.

"I thought there was a lot of improvement from the other two games. We found people in the pockets and created more chances, another step in the right direction."

Mentions
FootballEuroKane HarryStones JohnEnglandSlovenia
Related Articles
Harry Kane says he is fit despite sub-par EURO performances for England
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
EURO 2024 Talking Points: France fail to impress, Austria fly, England produce snoozefest
Show more
Football
Patri Guijarro back in Spain women's Euro qualifiers and preliminary Olympic squad
Denmark settle for uninspiring stalemate with Serbia to secure qualification
England stumble over finish line with drab draw against Slovenia
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Updated
Didier Deschamps urges France to find shooting boots at EURO 2024
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he can list the mistakes following Austria loss
Kylian Mbappe breaks EURO drought but France still lack cutting edge
Coach Michal Probierz says Poland building for future despite disappointing EUROs
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Brazil draw opening game of Copa América after failing to break down Costa Rica
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings