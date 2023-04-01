Italy manager Spalletti admits 'it could have gone better' after tough Euro group draw

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti admitted that his side face the toughest of tasks to escape from their Euro 2024 group, but believes much could change by the time the tournament comes around in June.

"It could have gone better. It is a tough group, but we have to face this European Championship with the awareness that we are Italy. Much will depend on how we arrive in June, on our mental condition and form", Spalletti said to Italian media, after being drawn into Group B with Spain, Croatia and Albania at Euro 2024.

"We will have to defend at certain times, but the idea is always to play offensive football. May (Luca) Vialli protect us," concluded Spalletti.