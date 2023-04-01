Ivan Hasek returns as Czech Republic coach ahead of Euro 2024

Ivan Hasek has also coached Lebanon
Reuters
The Czech Republic appointed Ivan Hasek (60) for a second spell as coach on Thursday to lead the squad at this year's European Championship.

Hasek, a former Czechoslovakia captain, takes over from Jaroslav Silhavy (62) who guided the Czechs to the tournament in Germany.

Silhavy stepped down following criticism over some of the team's performances in qualifying.

Hasek, who captained Czechoslovakia during their run to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals, led Sparta Prague to two league titles as coach and had a brief stint leading the national team in 2009.

"It's a great honour to lead the Czech national team because it's the pinnacle of the career for any coach," Hasek told a press conference.

The former Sparta Prague central midfielder, who spent most of his managerial career abroad with stops in Strasbourg as well as stints in the Middle East and Africa, signed a contract through the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Czechs had also sought to bring in former national team captain Pavel Nedved (51) as manager but the Juventus great and 2003 Ballon d'Or winner told the iDNES website that he declined due to the fact he spends most of his time outside the Czech Republic.

