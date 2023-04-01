Portugal manager Roberto Martínez says he is 'pleased' with Euro 2024 draw

Roberto Martinez admitted that he is happy with Portugal's draw for this summer's European Championships, but also warned his side that there are some dangers in their path.

"Yes, I'm pleased. The format of the draw for the European Championship is unpredictable. There are three teams that qualify and then it's more difficult to know the path.

"For the Portuguese, it's good news to be playing in the centre of the country, we're close to a lot of Portuguese fans. We're playing in the stadiums of Dortmund, Leipzig and Schalke and group F gives us extra time for the first game and that's important for us," Martinez said.

The 2016 champions were drawn with the Czech Republic, Turkey and either Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg.

"The opponents are always difficult. Playing a team that made the playoffs is always tricky. The Czech Republic don't have a coach, so it's an unknown. I know the team well, they have top-class players and they play with objectivity.

"Turkey won their qualifying group with teams like Croatia and Wales. It's a very good mix of individual talent and experience that makes for a very competitive team," warned Martinez.